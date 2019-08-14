GBP/USD is holding up despite the risk-off markets and Brexit tail risks

- GBP/USD CPI is keeping the pound in demand.
- Markets focused on UK's and US's 10-2 year yield inversion.
GBP/USD is holding up despite the risk-off markets with earnings and inflation moving higher making the short-term case for the pound compelling. July inflation was stronger than expected, with headline CPI at 2.1% YoY (mkt 1.9% and BoE at 1.8% in the Aug IR), and core CPI at 1.9% YoY (mkt 1.8%).
The pound would be even more compelling, even on a medium-term outlook, if it were not for the hard-Brexit tail risks which the markets have priced in and a flight to the Greenback playing out its role as a safe-haven again. The US Dollar is up despite the drop in the 30-year yield to a record low, 10-year yields -7% as well as 10 and 2-year yield inversion for the first time since 2007. However, what should be understood by cable traders is the fact that a yield curve inversion is usually seen as a precursor to recession and money markets continue to point to a BoE rate cut next year.
The pound is much weaker down here in the 1.20s to where it was at the start of the year, some 10% down from the Feb highs near to 1.34. The UK is flirting with a hard Brexit which will only go towards higher headline inflation due to an even weaker currency which makes for the BoE's worst fear.
Nearer term, and what will remain as the key driver will be Brexit. News flows will be full of general election headlines and a no-confidence vote in Boris Johson in the lead up to the 31st October Brexit date, so we can expect a choppy ride from here on - The bulls will bet on another Brexit delay beyond October which would be supportive of the pound, but a far cry from a full-on rescue package landing at their doorstep and rallies will likely be met with plenty of pessimistic bears.
Markets in a twist over the 10-2 year yield inversion
As for the US, the market is fixated on the 10-2 year yield inversion today but it should be noted that there has been a gap of 10 months to three years between the indicator occurring and the previous recessions in the US and so long as the US is seen as safer bet under the hood, the money flows should remain supportive of the Dollar. When comparing the US economy to that of Germany and above all, China, and taking into account the offshore debt liabilities priced in the Dollar and the shortfalls ratios, in a financial crisis, just as we have seen in 2007-2009, a scramble to the mightly greenback is what we get. So long a the Federal Reserve is not forced to continue cutting rates too low, GBP/USD can be expected to continue on its southerly trajectory.
GBP/USD levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.206
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2061
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2265
|Daily SMA50
|1.2477
|Daily SMA100
|1.2704
|Daily SMA200
|1.2812
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2098
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2042
|Previous Weekly High
|1.221
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2023
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2063
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2036
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.201
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1979
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2092
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2123
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2149
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide sub-1.1160 as fear turns into panic
Concerns about recessions in the US and Europe unleashed panic: equities are on free-fall and safe-haven assets on the run. EUR/USD down as the dollar is, at the moment, the best of two evils.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2050 amid US, UK recession fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but off the highs. The yield curve has inverted in both the US and the UK – signaling a potential recession in both countries. Trade tensions and Brexit are eyed.
USD/JPY resumes decline in risk-averse scenario
The test of 107.00 is now history, with the pair now trading well below 106.00 amid renewed fears about the global economic downturn. The inverted US yield-curve only exacerbates demand for the Yen.
Gold advances beyond $1,510 as risk-aversion takes control of markets
The precious metal lost value in USD terms on Tuesday after the positive developments surrounding the US-China trade talks triggered risk-on flows. The XAU/USD pair is trading at $1,514.50, gaining 0.87% on a daily basis.
Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive
The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.