GBP/USD: Increased risks of renewed UK GDP downturn limit Brexit impact – MUFG

Economists at MUFG Bank are becoming increasingly confident that the lift the pound would derive from a Brexit deal being confirmed is likely to be modest. Monday was a good example of some good news failing to provide much lift at all for GBP as the cable closed at 1.3024.
Key quotes
“The decision of Michel Barnier to remain in negotiations in London through tomorrow was viewed as a positive sign by the UK government yet it failed to register in the FX markets. The offsetting macro-economic news is such that investors remain wary of buying the pound as risks of a renewed downturn after the Q3 rebound increase.”
“IMM data indicate that the market is currently modestly long GBP which no doubt reflects in part expectations of a deal being done. This remains the strong consensus in the market yet the upside for GBP has been limited.”
Increased restrictions and high frequency data from the UK continue to show risks of a renewed downturn in GDP growth in Q4. Increased QE by the BoE at its next meeting on 5 November is now highly likely but it will be the minutes that will be key for the pound in gauging whether appetite amongst the MPC for negative rates next year is increasing.”
“The risk of negative rates is growing and that for a currency like the pound is significant. We have no example of negative rates in a country running a current account deficit, a budget deficit that is larger than most other major advanced economies and where inflation is by no means low. It certainly points to potential for a greater currency impact than in countries like Japan, Switzerland or the eurozone.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI
AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.
EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news
EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day
Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.
Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway
According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.