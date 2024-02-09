GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600, bulls seem non-committed despite softer USD

- GBP/USD lacks any firm intraday direction and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Friday.
- The Fed rate cut uncertainty and a positive risk tone undermine the USD, lending support.
- The prospects of BoE rate interest rate cuts in 2024 act as a headwind for the British Pound.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish bounce of around 50 pips from the 1.2570 region and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade near the top end of the weekly range, around the 1.2620 area, and draw support from a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, extends its sideways consolidative price move as traders seek more clarity about the timing and the pace of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Apart from this, the underlying bullish tone across the global equity markets further undermines the safe-haven Greenback and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair, though the lack of follow-through buying warrants caution before positioning for further gains.
The rising prospect of the Bank of England (BoE) reducing interest rates in 2024 is holding back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the British Pound (GBP). In fact, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey noted last week that things are heading in the right direction and that the current level of bank interest rate remains appropriate. Adding to this, BoE's chief economist Huw Pill said earlier this week that the interest rate could drop this year as a reward to the economy for bringing down inflation.
Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of next week's important macro releases, starting with the UK jobs data and the latest US consumer inflation figures on Tuesday. This will be followed by the UK CPI, the prelim fourth quarter GDP print and monthly Retail Sales figures on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday respectively. Nevertheless, the mixed fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.262
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2678
|Daily SMA50
|1.2677
|Daily SMA100
|1.2483
|Daily SMA200
|1.2565
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2639
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2572
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2773
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2614
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2598
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2613
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2543
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2514
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2677
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2715
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
The main data highlights in the US next week will be the release of core inflation data along with retail sales, which are expected to come in soft given auto sale numbers. In the UK, keep an eye out for a flurry of data releases including services inflation and wage growth.