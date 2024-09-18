GBP/USD holds position above 1.3150 ahead of UK CPI, Fed interest rate decision

- GBP/USD appreciates ahead of the release of UK inflation data on Wednesday.
- The UK Consumer Price Index might have risen by 2.2% YoY in August, matching the rate observed in July.
- The US Dollar struggles due to rising odds of the FOMC opting for a bumper 50 basis point rate cut in September.
GBP/USD inches higher to near 1.3160 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. Traders await the release of August Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures from the United Kingdom (UK). Traders will shift their focus on the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision scheduled later in the North American session.
The UK CPI is anticipated to have increased at an annual rate of 2.2% in August, consistent with the July figure. The core annual CPI is expected to rise to 3.5%, up from the previous 3.3%. Additionally, monthly inflation is projected to grow by 0.3%, following a decline of 0.2% in July.
The Bank of England is set to announce its monetary policy on Thursday, with inflation levels potentially influencing their decision. Financial markets expect the BoE to maintain its current interest rate at 5%, with a more aggressive approach anticipated starting in November. The BoE forecasts inflation could rise to 2.75% in the coming months before gradually declining and potentially falling below the 2.0% target by 2025.
The US Dollar faces challenges amid rising expectations that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may announce a substantial 50 basis point rate cut on Wednesday. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are assigning a 33.0% probability to a 25-basis-point rate cut, while the likelihood of a 50-basis-point cut has risen to 67.0%, up from 62.0% just the previous day.
On Tuesday, US Retail Sales rose by 0.1% month-over-month in August, following a revised 1.1% increase in July, surpassing expectations of a 0.2% decline and indicating resilient consumer spending. Meanwhile, the Retail Sales Control Group increased by 0.3%, slightly below the previous month's 0.4% rise.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped near 0.6775 ahead of Fed verdict
AUD/USD stalls its upswing near 0.6775 early Wednesday, following the dismal Australian Westpac Leading Index. Traders await the crucial Fed policy decision before the next leg of a directional move. However, increased bets of an oversized Fed rate cut revive the US Dollar selling, keeping the pair afloat.
USD/JPY extends the slide toward 141.00, Fed awaited
USD/JPY extends the decline toward 141.00 in Asian trading on Wednesday, reversing a part of the previous rebound. The BoJ's hawkish signal that it will hike rates again in 2024 contrasts bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed, smashing the pair heading into the Fed event risk.
Gold price remains close to record high, awaits pivotal Fed decision before the next leg up
Gold price attracts some dip-buying and reverses a part of the overnight corrective slide. Bets for a 50 bps Fed rate cut keep a lid on the attempted USD recovery and lends support. Bulls seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key central bank event risks.
UK CPI set to grow at stable 2.2% in August ahead of BoE meeting
The United Kingdom Office for National Statistics will release August Consumer Price Index figures on Wednesday. Inflation, as measured by the CPI, is one of the main factors on which the Bank of England bases its monetary policy decision, meaning the data is considered a major mover of the Pound Sterling.
Bitcoin rallies with crypto market on steeper Fed rate cut speculation and Q4 positivity
Bitcoin and the crypto market saw a brief rally on Tuesday following speculations that the Federal Open Market Committee may opt for a 50-basis-point rate cut during its meeting on Wednesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.