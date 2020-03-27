- Pound prints fresh weekly highs versus USD and EUR.
- GBP/USD up more than 750 pips over the week, the best performance in years.
The GBP/USD pair broke the 1.2305 resistance during the American session and rose further. It climbed to 1.2415, the highest level since March 16. It is trading near the top, consolidating a weekly gain or around 770 pips, the biggest in years.
The greenback remains under pressure across the board. The recovery faded and it turned again to the downside weakened by falling US yields. On Thursday, USD dropped when equity prices jumped. On Friday, Wall Street is pulling back and the greenback is also lower, showing no correlation at the moment with equities.
Lower US yields could be the explanation for the weakness seen in the greenback. The DXY rose earlier on Friday to 99.80 and as of writing, trades at 98.84, the lowest in ten days. The 10-year US yield is around 0.72%, testing weekly lows.
Economic data from the US continues to show how dramatic is the economic impact of the coronavirus. Consumer confidence suffered the largest decline since 2008. Regarding Covid-19, the US surpassed China in confirmed cases.
The pound is outperforming on Friday, even after United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he tested positive for coronavirus.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
Overview
Today last price1.2358
Today Daily Change0.0152
Today Daily Change %1.25
Today daily open1.2206
Trends
Daily SMA201.237
Daily SMA501.2749
Daily SMA1001.289
Daily SMA2001.2671
Levels
Previous Daily High1.223
Previous Daily Low1.1778
Previous Weekly High1.24
Previous Weekly Low1.1412
Previous Monthly High1.3204
Previous Monthly Low1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2%1.2057
Daily Fibonacci 61.8%1.195
Daily Pivot Point S11.1912
Daily Pivot Point S21.1619
Daily Pivot Point S31.146
Daily Pivot Point R11.2365
Daily Pivot Point R21.2523
Daily Pivot Point R31.2817
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.10 as dollar suffers a fresh sell-off
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recapturing the level as the dollar retreats. After a three-day rally, stocks are cooling but the safe-haven dollar is still under pressure. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD extends rally above 1.23 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, some 900 pips off the lows amid dollar weakness. UK coronavirus cases are rising at a growing pace and Brexit talks have been put on ice.
Cryptocurrencies: Bulls honing their antlers for an upward attempt ahead
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Bitcoin dominance ratio moves at a structural pivot level and can lead to a trend change. XRP is the winner of the day, but far away from fleeing out of the bearish scenario.
Gold trades with modest losses below $1620 level, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below $1620 level. Concerns over an imminent global recession might help limit losses.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.