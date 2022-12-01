- US Dollar Index is down by 0.90%, at lowest in almost four months.
- Pound also rises sharply versus the Euro on Thursday.
- GBP/USD heads for the first close above the 200-day SMA since September 2021.
The GBP/USD is having the best day in weeks, boosted by a weaker US Dollar across the board. The pound is also rising versus the Euro. Cable peaked at 1.2310, the highest since June and then pulled back to 1.2260.
During the last hours, the US Dollar trimmed losses but it is still sharply lower, after extending the slide that started on Wednesday following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech. Fed officials sign that at the December meeting rates will be raised again but at a slower pace.
Expectations about a less hawkish are pushing the Dollar sharply lower. Economic data released on Thursday showed easing inflation signs (declines in the Core PCE and the Prices Paid Index of the ISM Manufacturing) and weakening conditions in the Manufacturing sector (ISM Manufacturing fell in November to 49).
Beyond the Dollar's weakness, the Pound is also rising versus the Euro. The EUR/GBP broke below the 0.8570 critical support, and fell so far to 0.8552, the lowest since August 30.
Above the 200-day SMA
The GBP/USD is on its way to the first close above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (today at 1.2150) another positive technical development for the bulls. So far, spot price has been unable to consolidate above 1.2300 that is the resistance level to break; if it manages to do it would open the doors to more gains.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2261
|Today Daily Change
|0.0205
|Today Daily Change %
|1.70
|Today daily open
|1.2056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1786
|Daily SMA50
|1.1455
|Daily SMA100
|1.1647
|Daily SMA200
|1.2161
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2087
|Previous Daily Low
|1.19
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2154
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2016
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1942
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1828
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1755
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2201
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2315
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to impressive gains near 1.0500
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and extended its rally to 1.0500 area. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 6% in October and the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped below 50 in November, triggering a fresh leg of US Dollar selloff.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2250 following impressive rally
GBP/USD extended its rally and climbed to its highest level since late June above 1.2300 before retreating to 1.2250 area. The softer-than-expected PCE inflation data and the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI weigh heavily on the US Dollar, fueling the pair's upside.
Gold climbs to fresh multi-month highs above $1,800
Gold price surged higher in the American session on Thursday and reached its highest level in nearly four months above $1,800. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield broke below 3.6% after weak US data, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX US is fully solvent, withdrawals could open today
Sam Bankman-Fried, popularly known as SBF, told New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin that FTX US customers could be made whole soon. SBF claims that these entities: FTX US and FTX US derivatives could be “up and running soon.”
S&P 500 (SPX) powers ahead on Powell pause
Equities surged post-Powell speech on Wednesday as he finally hinted at a pause in rate hikes. He began his remarks quite hawkishly, saying rates were going to end higher than the most recent forecasts and dot plots.