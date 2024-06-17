GBP/USD hangs near its lowest level since early May, seems vulnerable below 1.2700

- GBP/USD is seen consolidating its recent losses to over a one-month low touched on Friday.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook continues to underpin the USD and exerts pressure on the major.
- The divergent Fed-BoE policy expectations could lend some support and limit deeper losses.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on Friday's modest bounce from the vicinity of mid-1.2600s or a nearly one-month low and oscillates in a narrow band on the first trading day of a new week. Spot prices now seem to have found acceptance below the 1.2700 round-figure mark and could decline further amid a bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD).
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, stands tall near its highest level since early May touched on Friday in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish surprise last week. In the so-called "dot plot", policymakers projected only one interest rate cut in 2024 as compared to three in March. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and acts as a tailwind for the buck, validating the negative outlook for the GBP/USD pair.
That said, weaker-than-expected US consumer and producer prices data released last week pointed to signs of easing inflationary pressures. Adding to this, an unexpected fall in the US import prices further boosted the domestic inflation outlook, which, along with a sharp deterioration in the US consumer sentiment in June, keeps hopes alive for the first Fed rate cut move in September and the second cut in December. This might cap gains for the USD and help limit losses for the GBP/USD pair.
Market participants, meanwhile, expect that more persistent price pressures in the UK might force the Bank of England (BoE) to keep interest rates at their current level for a little bit longer. This might hold back bearish traders from placing aggressive bets around the British Pound (GBP) ahead of this week's release of the UK CPI report. Moreover, the upcoming UK general election on July 4 warrants some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move for the GBP/USD pair.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2684
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2743
|Daily SMA50
|1.2613
|Daily SMA100
|1.264
|Daily SMA200
|1.2551
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2764
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2657
|Previous Weekly High
|1.286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2657
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2801
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2446
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2698
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2596
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2535
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2809
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2854
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
