  • GBP/USD meets with some supply on Friday, though the downside remains cushioned.
  • A softer risk tone, rebounding US bond yields benefit the USD and weigh on the major.
  • Traders eye the US PCE for some impetus ahead of key central bank meetings next week.

The GBP/USD pair continues with its struggle to find acceptance above the 1.2400 mark and comes under some selling pressure on the last day of the week. The pair remains on the defensive through the first half of the European session and is currently placed around the 1.2380-1.3375 region, just a few pips above the daily low.

A combination of factors lends support to the US Dollar, which, in turn, is seen exerting some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The better-than-expected US growth figures released on Thursday fueled speculations that the Fed will maintain its hawkish stance for longer. This, in turn, leads to a goodish intraday move up in the US Treasury bond yields, which, along with a softer risk tone, benefits the safe-haven Greenback.

The USD, meanwhile, fails to attract any meaningful buying as investors still seem convinced that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance and deliver a smaller 25 bps next week. Moreover, speculations that elevated consumer inflation will force the Bank of England (BoE) to continue lifting rates offer some support to the British Pound. This, in turn, should help limit any meaningful downside for the GBP/USD pair, at least for now.

Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to wait for the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the Core PCE Price Index. The data will play a key role in influencing the US central bank's rate-hike path, which will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair. The focus, however, will remain glued to next week's key central bank event risks - the FOMC policy decision on Wednesday and the BoE meeting on Thursday.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2379
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 1.2414
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2211
Daily SMA50 1.2153
Daily SMA100 1.1758
Daily SMA200 1.1965
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.243
Previous Daily Low 1.2344
Previous Weekly High 1.2436
Previous Weekly Low 1.2169
Previous Monthly High 1.2447
Previous Monthly Low 1.1992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2398
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2377
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2362
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2311
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2277
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2448
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2482
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2534

 

 

