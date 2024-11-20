GBP/USD grapples with the low side after CPI upswing fails to spark a bid

GBP/USD roiled on Wednesday before settling 0.2% lower.

Despite an upbeat UK CPI inflation print, Cable knocked lower.

Thin Thursday economic calendar gives way to global PMI prints.

GBP/USD struggled to find a direction on Wednesday, testing the bounds of the 1.2700 handle before facing a downside rejection and ending the midweek market session a fifth of a percent lower than it started. Despite an above-forecast print in UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures, the Pound Sterling still waffled as the Bank of England (BoE) looks set to write off another rate cut in 2024 as the UK grapples with still-sticky inflation.

UK CPI came in broadly higher than markets expected, with headline UK CPI inflation rising to 2.3% YoY, over and above the forecast 2.2% and bouncing from the previous period’s print of 1.7%. Meanwhile, core CPI inflation rose to 3.3% on an annualized basis while investors were expecting a slight downtick to 3.1% from the previous 3.2%. With UK inflation still sparking fears of sticky price growth, the BoE is less likely to deliver another rate cut in 2024 despite a lopsided economy.

Thursday’s economic calendar is a thin showing, leaving Cable traders to sit on their hands until Friday’s doubleheader showing of Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) activity survey results due from both the UK and the US to wrap up the trading week. UK PMI figures are broadly expected to hold steady at previous figures, with the Manufacturing PMI component forecast to hold at 49.9 and the Services PMI component expected to print flat at 51.8.

The key data print this week will be S&P Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey results, which are due on Friday. Markets are anticipating a slight increase in Manufacturing PMI figures, expected to rise to 48.8 from the previous 48.5, while the Services component is expected to rise by a similar amount, to 55.3 from 55.0.

GBP/USD price forecast

GBP/USD failed to extend into a bullish recovery this week after a flubbed pullback from 27-month lows near the 1.2600 handle. Technical action priced in a floor and looked set to kick off a bullish recovery run, but high side bids are fizzling out after running into friction near 1.2700.

GBP/USD daily chart