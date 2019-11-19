GBP/USD: Firm around 4-week high, ignores Brexit news amid UK’s political optimism

- GBP/USD ignores the EU’s refrain to renegotiate the Brexit deal.
- UK’s Liberal Democrats and SNP are barred from taking part in ITV’s election debate.
- Second-tier data from the US and the UK could offer intermediate directives while trade, Brexit and political news can lead the momentum.
Not only increased odds of the UK PM’s success in the December election but the recent decision to keep smaller parties out of the ITV’s election debate also favor the GBP/USD pair as it trades around 1.2950 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
The United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson appreciated his Brexit deal during the speech at the Confederation Board of Industries (CBI). The event could also witness other party leaders sticking to their agenda. What was interesting to note was that the Liberal Democrats (LibDems) and the Scottish National Party (SNP) were then barred by judges from taking part in the ITV’s head to head election debate, up for publishing on November 19.
Given this shows an increase in the Tory leader’s grip over British politics, Cable traders ignored recent comments from the European Union (EU). The EU’s trade chief recently crossed wires, via Reuters, while saying that the UK PM Johnson will get only “bare bones” trade deal from Brussels next year or none at all.
On the other hand, odds are again turning down for phase one deal between the United States (US) and China. Also, Fedspeak has been repetitive while talks between the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, US President Donald Trump and the Trade Secretary Steve Mnuchin hovered around many key issues.
Moving on, comments from the ITV debate will be the key to follow the UK politics while trade headlines could keep the US dollar (USD) traders entertained. On the economic front, November month CBI Industrial Trends Survey data for Order MoM will decorate the British calendar whereas the US Building Permits, Housing Starts and speech from the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, John C. Williams will be the key to follow.
Technical Analysis
The quote is yet to cross 1.3000 round-figure, needless to mention about the previous-month high of 1.3013, which in turn portrays the pair’s weakness that can drag it to monthly lows near 1.2770 if 1.2900 breaks.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2954
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2949
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2874
|Daily SMA50
|1.2634
|Daily SMA100
|1.2464
|Daily SMA200
|1.2703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2986
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2908
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2918
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2785
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2956
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2938
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2909
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2869
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3026
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3066
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro easing from daily highs, trades near 1.1075 level
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Monday, the market extended the correction, which started last week.
GBP/USD: Firm around 4-week high, ignores Brexit news amid UK’s political optimism
Not only increased odds of the UK PM’s success in the December election but the recent decision to keep smaller parties out of the ITV’s election debate also favor the GBP/USD pair as it trades around 1.2950 during Asian session.
USD/JPY opens flat in the 108.50s, capped on waning risk appetite
USD/JPY is flat in the Tokyo open, trading with a fraction of a percentage point to the downside, having stuck to a narrow 10-pip range between 108.60 and 108.70 so far.
Gold steadies above $1,470 following the risk-off rally
The precious metal gathered strength during the American trading hours on Monday as the latest developments about the United States (US)-China trade conflict caused investors to look for safe assets.
Dollar Slips Further on Trump Worries
The US dollar started this new trading week on its back foot, weakening against all of the major currencies. On Friday, we talked about the possibility of further losses for the USD but we did not expect it to happen so quickly.