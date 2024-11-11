GBP/USD falters ahead of UK labor and wages data dump

- GBP/USD settled below 1.2900 on Monday as Sterling flows tighten up.
- UK wages and jobs figures are due during Tuesday’s London market session.
- Key US CPI inflation data looms ahead in the midweek hump.
GBP/USD skidded back into familiar lows on Monday, squirting back below the 1.2900 handle as Cable traders brace for the latest round of UK wages and jobs data due early Tuesday. The US market session was a quiet affair, with markets tilting firmly into risk appetite but still bolstering the US Dollar into the high side.
The London market session will kick off Tuesday with a fresh print in UK Average Earnings for September and UK Employment Change for the rolling three-month period ended in October. UK Average Earnings are expected to tick up to 3.9% for the annualized three-month period ended in September, up slightly from the previous period’s 3.8%. On net job additions, the UK is expected to shed around 50K jobs, down sharply from the previous period’s net increase of 373K. The UK’s Claimant Count Change is also expected to rise in October, forecast to increase to 30.5K MoM compared to the previous print of 27.9K.
The US markets were thin with many institutions dark for the Veteran’s Day holiday, however US investors are expected to return to the fold during the midweek market session with a fresh update to US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures. October’s headline CPI is expected to accelerate to 2.6% YoY from the previous period’s 2.4%, with core CPI for the same period forecast to hold steady at 3.3% YoY. Thursday will follow up with US Producer Price Index (PPI) business-level inflation, which is also expected to tick higher to 2.9% YoY in October from 2.8%.
GBP/USD price forecast
The GBP/USD daily chart shows the pair trading just above a critical support level, marked by the 200-day EMA at 1.2860. This key moving average has been providing support, and the current candle’s proximity to this level suggests potential downside risk if the pair closes below it. The 50-day EMA, which sits around 1.3025, has been trending downward, indicating a bearish medium-term outlook. The price's position below this 50-day EMA also signals that bears maintain control, and any recovery toward this level could encounter strong resistance.
The MACD indicator below the chart supports the bearish bias, with the MACD line crossing below the signal line, indicating downward momentum. The histogram has turned slightly negative, reflecting a growing bearish sentiment. However, the MACD remains near the zero line, which suggests that momentum is not strongly established in either direction. If the histogram increases in size on the negative side, it would strengthen the bearish case and could lead to a deeper pullback.
In the near term, a decisive break below the 200-day EMA could trigger further losses, potentially opening the door toward the next support zone around 1.2750. On the other hand, if GBP/USD manages to hold above this key level and regains momentum, a bounce towards the 1.3000 mark and the 50-day EMA is possible. Overall, the pair appears vulnerable to downside risks, with bears likely eyeing a daily close below 1.2860 to confirm a more substantial bearish trend.
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces further weakness near term
AUD/USD weakened further and revisited the 0.6560 region amidst quite a negative start to the week and in response to the sharp move higher in the US Dollar and disheartening news from the Chinese economy.
EUR/USD backslides on thin Monday volumes
EUR/USD slid to a fresh 30-week low on Monday, kicking off the first trading session of the week with a 0.6% decline. Fiber extended losses below the 1.0700 handle as Euro bulls evaporate as markets await key US Consumer Price Index inflation and a fresh update to pan-European Gross Domestic Product figures.
Gold falls as firm US Dollar is boostes by tariff woes
Gold plummets more than 2.50% on Monday as the Greenback hits a four-month high. Expectations that Donald Trump’s second presidential term could spark an escalation on the trade war front is keeping the US Dollar on the front foot.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Could ETH see new all-time high after 30% rise and record ETF inflows?
Ethereum is up nearly 3% on Monday as it tackles the resistance near $3,300 for the first time since July. After soaring nearly 30% in the past week and seeing record ETH exchange-traded funds (ETF) inflows and open interest growth, the top altcoin could continue its bullish momentum and aim for a new all-time high.
Five fundamentals: Fallout from the US election, inflation, and a timely speech from Powell stand out Premium
What a week – the US election lived up to their hype, at least when it comes to market volatility. There is no time to rest, with politics, geopolitics, and economic data promising more volatility ahead.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.