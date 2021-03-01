GBP/USD faces a corrective downside to1.3850 – UOB

Cable’s ongoing leg lower could extend to the mid-1.3800s, according to UOB Group’s FX Strategists.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: We expected GBP to weaken last Friday but we were of the view that ‘the support at 1.3900 is unlikely to come into the picture’. However, GBP dropped to 1.3890 before rebounding quickly. Downward momentum has waned and this coupled with oversold conditions suggests further GBP weakness is unlikely. GBP is more likely to consolidate and trade within a 1.3920/1.4030 range.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from last Friday (26 Feb, spot at 1.3975). As highlighted, the recent positive phase in GBP has come to an end. The current movement is viewed as the early stages of a corrective pullback. Any pullback is likely limited to a test of 1.3850 for now. On the upside, a break of 1.4110 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate the downside risk has dissipated.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4000, US ISM PMI, UK budget in focus
GBP/USD trims early Asian recovery gains while trading below 1.4000. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for £5 billion grants to businesses. US FDA approved Johnson &Johnson’s one-shot vaccine. UK/US PMIs eyed.
EUR/USD trims early gains, eyes German CPI
EUR/USD erases gains, having faced rejection at 1.2100 in early Asia. Weak German CPI would underscore the Fed-ECB divergence. The EUR may find bids if the ECB takes on the bond market.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. DOGE has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
Gold needs to crack $1757 for further recovery
Gold (XAU/USD) has kicked-off March on a positive footing, looking to recapture the $1750 level. Gold attempts recovery from eight-month lows of $1717, having booked the biggest monthly slump since late 2016 amid the rout in the global bonds.
Dollar Index: Bull reversal pattern on the weekly chart
The dollar index looks north, with the weekly chart showing a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern, and a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. Essentially, the DXY's sell-off from the March 2020 high of 102.99 has ended, and the bulls look to have regained control.