GBP/USD eyes momentum above 1.1360 amid soaring market mood, UK CPI in focus

- GBP/USD is needed to cross the 1.1360 hurdle for an upside momentum amid a cheerful market mood.
- The Fed is not ready to pause the rate hike spell until it sees compelling evidence of an inflation slowdown.
- Loss of confidence in UK PM Liz Truss's leadership has escalated UK’s political instability.
The GBP/USD pair is facing barricades around the immediate hurdle of 1.1360 in the Tokyo session. The hurdles around 1.1360 seem less powerful amid escalating risk appetite of the market participants. S&P500 futures have extended their gains in the Tokyo session after back-to-back upbeat trading sessions. The pound bulls will get strengthened after overstepping the above-mentioned hurdle.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is displaying a subdued performance of around 112.00. The asset could lose further amid a decline in safe-haven appeal. On contrary, returns on US bonds are still solid amid firmer hawkish Fed bets. The 10-year US Treasury yields have extended their gains above 4.01%, at the time of writing.
As per the CME FedWatch tool, chances for a fourth consecutive 75 basis point (bps) rate hike announcement stand around 96%.
In response to soaring inflationary pressures, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari stated on Tuesday that “Until I see some compelling evidence that core inflation has at least peaked, not ready to declare a pause in rate hikes,” reported Reuters.
Fed’s continuous rate hike measures have done little in softening the inflation rate. The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) has been trimmed amid lower gasoline prices while the core CPI is well-anchored amid rising prices in the service sector.
On the UK front, the Bank of England (BOE) has announced its bond-selling program belonged to Asset Purchase Facility (APF) from November 1. This will trim liquidity from the market.
UK’s political instability has reached the rooftop as officials have lost confidence in UK PM Liz Truss’s leadership. A YouGov poll of Tory members found that 55% would now vote for Rishi Sunak, who lost out to Ms. Truss if they were able to vote again, while just 25% would vote for Ms. Truss.
On Wednesday, the release of the UK inflation data will be of utmost importance for further direction. As per the projections, the headline and core inflation may incline by 10 basis points each to 10% and 6.4% respectively. A return to a double-digit inflation figure could trigger more headwinds for the UK economy.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1339
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.1318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1132
|Daily SMA50
|1.1485
|Daily SMA100
|1.1822
|Daily SMA200
|1.2455
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1411
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1256
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1381
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0924
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1315
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1352
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1246
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1173
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1091
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1401
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1483
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1556
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY holds above 149.00 on BOJ, weaker USD, Japan intervention eyed
USD/JPY treads water around 149.20-30 as Tokyo opens on Wednesday. The pair prints mild losses while snapping the 10-day uptrend as policymakers from Japan roll-up their sleeves to defend the currency that stays at the lowest levels in over 30 years vs. the USD.
AUD/USD stays firmer above 0.6300 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD is defending the previous day’s upside break of the 10-DMA hurdle while clinging to gains above 0.6300. The aussie capitalizes on a risk-on mood, as the US dollar continues to suffer despite stabilizing Treasury yields.
Gold fades bounce off $1,640 support amid hawkish Fedspeak
Gold price (XAU/USD) treads water around the mid-$1,600s while struggling to extend the previous gains during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bullion traces the market’s inaction amid a lack of major data/events.
Ethereum remains rangebound as institutional investors continue to dump ETH from their portfolio
Ethereum has been consolidated between $1,240 and $1,440 but managed to breach through the year-long downtrend. ETH is yet to find enough support to rally to $1,640, which is where the crucial support range lies.
Where inflation stands and what to expect, overview of 8 major currencies Premium
Five out of eight major currencies face inflation reports this week. With accelerating costs and rising rates, every publication makes a difference to currencies. Here is the state of inflation and currencies in a busy week.