GBP/USD eyes 1.3400 as bulls cheer US dollar weakness, focus on PMIs, Brexit

- GBP/USD welcomes December with mild gains, marked the highest run-up in four months in November.
- Concerns about US economic strength, stimulus weigh on the greenback.
- Brexit chatters reach the end-game with no clarity over the key hurdles, Irish PM stays hopeful.
- UK/US Manufacturing PMIs and Fed Chair Powell’s testimony will be the key, Brexit updates can keep the driver’s seat.
GBP/USD eases from the intraday high of 1.3366 while trading near 1.3360 during the pre-London open session on Tuesday. The Cable prints 0.25% intraday gains by press time as the bulls prefer following US dollar (USD) declines over Brexit headlines ahead of the UK Manufacturing PMI for November.
US dollar index (DXY) fades bounce off the lowest since April 2018, marked the previous day, as US officials highlight concerns over the economic recovery while pushing for the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package. Be it Fed Chair Jerome Powell or US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, not to forget Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan, all of them showed discretion about the likeliness of the world’s largest economy to lost recovery moves if the much-awaited stimulus stays far.
Other than the stimulus hopes, expectations of the vaccine’s early arrival also favored the mood. Recently, Moderna put forward an application to use their anti-covid drug for an emergency to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
At home, neither the UK nor the European Union (EU) is ready to step back over the key issues like fisheries, level playing and governance. On the contrary, UK PM Boris Johnson reiterated the British refrain from changing the sides while also pushing companies at home to prepare for the no-deal departure. Even so, Irish Irish Prime Minister (PM) Micheál Martin said Tuesday, adding that “there are options available to complete a Brexit trade deal.”
Traders may also take note of the recently easing covid numbers from the UK while checking for extra clues to the latest upside. “Britain reported 12,155 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and 215 new deaths within 28 days of positive COVID-19 test, government data showed. Both measures are down from Saturday, when there were 15,871 new cases and 479 deaths,” said Reuters.
Moving on, the Brexit headlines will be the key while the second readings of the US and British manufacturing activities for November may offer an extra filter for the trade decision. It should also be noted that the COVID-19 updates and vaccine news, coupled with the US stimulus developments can also become important to watch.
Technical analysis
Monday’s inverted hammer, bullish candlestick, on the daily chart (D1) joins sustained trading beyond 10-day SMA, currently around 1.3320, to direct the GBP/USD buyers towards the November high near 1.3400.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3361
|Today Daily Change
|32 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|1.3329
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3229
|Daily SMA50
|1.3052
|Daily SMA100
|1.3028
|Daily SMA200
|1.2731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3385
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3305
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3398
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3264
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3336
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.326
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3214
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3374
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3454
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
