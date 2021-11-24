GBP/USD extends to four consecutive days its losses, hovers around 1.3330s ahead of FOMC minutes

- GBP/USD extends to four days its fall, down almost 1.5%.
- Risk-off market sentiment dented the prospects of risk-sensitive currencies like the British pound, favors the greenback.
- The US Dollar Index is closing to 97.00 after the renomination of Powell amid positive US jobs data.
The British pound continues its free-fall, down for the fourth consecutive day, reaching a new year-to-date low around 1.3324, down some 0.34%, trading at 1.3334 during the New York session at the time of writing. On Wednesday, the market sentiment is downbeat, as portrayed by US equity indices falling. In turn, FX risk-sensitive currencies like the GBP, the AUD, and the NZD, record losses in the day against the greenback.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which measures the buck’s performance against a basket of six rivals, advances 0.45%, sitting at 96.92, closing to the 97.00 figure, that despite that, the US 10-year Treasury yield remains unchanged at 1.669%.
On Wednesday, the UK economic docket featured Sylvana Tenreyro, Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member. Tenreyro said she would not want to say specifically if the BoE would raise rates in December or February when the central bank updates its economic projections.
In the meantime, across the pond, a full US macroeconomic docket ahead of Thanksgiving unveiled the US Initial Jobless Claims, Durable Goods data, GDP, and the Fed favorite gauge of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure figures.
The Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on November 20 increased up to 199K, better than the 260K estimated by analysts, the lowest since 1969. Moreover, Durable Good Orders for October (MoM) shrank to 0.5% more than the 0.4% contraction expected by market participants. However, orders excluding transportation rose more than estimations, up to 0.5% vs. 0.2%, for the same period. Further, the US GDP for Q3 grew by 2.1%. In line with market participants’ expectations.
Moving to the Federal Reserve’s favorite gauge for inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index increased by 4.1% YoY in October, in line with the median economist forecasts and confirmed a 0.4% rise from last month’s upwardly revised reading of 3.7%.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Cable continues trading within a descending channel, with the daily moving averages (DMA’s) with a downslope above the spot price, confirming the bearish bias. Two days ago, the GBP/USD broke below the September 29 swing low 1.3411, a crucial support level exposing the bottom-trendline of the descending channel. Additionally to those two bearish signals, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is at 34, aiming lower, with sufficient room, to extend the British pound fall vs. the US dollar.
In the outcome of a downtrend continuation, the following support would be the 1.3300 figure, followed by the bottom-trendline of the descending channel, around the 1.3250-1.3300 area. A breach of the latter would expose the 1.3200 price level.
On the flip side, the first resistance would be 1.3400. A break of that level would expose the November 18 cycle high at 1.3513, followed by the confluence of the 50-DMA and the November 9 swing high around 1.3607.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3334
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.338
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3527
|Daily SMA50
|1.3614
|Daily SMA100
|1.371
|Daily SMA200
|1.383
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.341
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3343
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3514
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3368
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3384
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3346
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3311
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3279
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3412
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3445
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.348
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1200 as dollar gathers strength on US data
EUR/USD pushes lower and tests 1.1200 as the latest data releases from the US help the greenback continue to outperform its rivals. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US dropped to 199K, and annualized GDP growth in the third quarter got revised higher to 2.1%. Investors await the PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD nears 1.3300 as demand for the dollar persists
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped t the current 1.3320 region. The US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level since July 2020 while European currencies suffered from central banks' inaction and covid jitters.
Gold consolidating losses and still aiming for lower lows Premium
Gold spent the first half of the day consolidating losses just below the 1,790 figure, having extended its monthly decline by a few cents to $1,778.48. USD maintained its firm tone ahead of mixed US data, which also spurred risk-aversion, leaving XAU/USD range-bound due to increased demand for safety.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
Decentraland is forming a cup-and-handle pattern, suggesting a 50% upswing to $5.5. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.