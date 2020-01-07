GBP/USD extends recovery, eyes on UK Parliamentary vote

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD seems to carry the gains amid large expectations that the UK PM’s Brexit plan will be passed in today’s voting.
  • Risk reset and uncertainty surrounding the UK opposition Labour Party’s future also help the cable.
  • Headlines concerning Brexit, US-Iran tension and the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI will be in the focus.

GBP/USD remains mildly bid while taking rounds to 1.3172 ahead of the London open on Tuesday. The cable registered noticeable gains on Monday amid the broad US dollar (USD) weakness and better than forecast reading of the UK Services PMI. Investors will now follow British political news for fresh impulse amid a lack of major data/events on the calendar. Elsewhere, the US-Middle East tension continues without any major result whereas the US data can entertain traders during the later part of the day.

The UK PM Boris Johnson’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill will be up for reconsideration in the British House of Commons as the Members of the Parliament (MPs) are set to return from the Christmas holidays. The Bill is expected to get passed easily, giving the Tory leader further edge against the struggling opposition Labour Party which is now searching for the new leader after the humiliating defeat in the general election.

Optimism gets further support from the Sky News’ report that suggests the UK government stands down no-deal Brexit planning. Also supporting the buyers were the UK Express piece mentioning that the British PM said, “he UK will negotiate a post-Brexit free trade deal with the US and EU at the same time as he promises to lead the country out of the bloc by the end of January.”

Given the absence of major data/events from the UK, Brexit headlines will be the key to watch for fresh direction. Elsewhere, the absence of US-Middle East war triggered risk reset while the US-China trade headlines are again crossing the wires. Investors will now look forward to the US data and political headline news for short-term direction.

Ahead of the data, analysts at Westpac say, “The US data calendar is worth watching, with the highlight the non-manufacturing ISM survey for Dec. The consensus is for improvement from 53.9 in Nov to 54.5, with further interest in the employment sub-index for guidance on Friday’s non-farm payrolls data. Also on the slate are Nov factory orders and Nov trade balance.”

Technical Analysis

Prices need to provide a clear break of the short-term symmetrical triangle, currently between 1.3215 and 1.3085, to register major moves.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3171
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 1.3166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3119
Daily SMA50 1.3003
Daily SMA100 1.2719
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3175
Previous Daily Low 1.3064
Previous Weekly High 1.3285
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3133
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3106
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3095
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3024
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2984
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3246
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3317

 

 

Latest Forex News

Editors' Picks

EUR/USD looks north, to set fresh multi-month high on weak US ISM data

EUR/USD is looking north, having carved out a bullish higher low in the last two trading days and could rise to five-month highs above 1.1239 if the US data shows deceleration or contraction in the non-manufacturing activity.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends recovery, eyes on UK Parliamentary vote

GBP/USD seems to carry the gains amid large expectations that the UK PM’s Brexit plan will be passed in today’s voting. Risk reset and uncertainty surrounding the UK opposition Labour Party’s future also help the cable.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Risk recovers on fading Mid-East tensions; Eurozone CPI eyed

Risk reset was the underlying theme in Asia this Tuesday, as markets reassessed the US-Iran geopolitical risks amid no signs of escalation in sight. The Japanese yen lost ground amid a recovery in the Asian equities and Treasury yields.

WTI extends losses to $62.50 amid risk reshuffle, trade headlines

WTI extends losses for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while declining to $62.50  last hour. The energy benchmark seems to have been bearing the burden of traders’ risk reassessment and profit-booking.

Oil News

USD/JPY: Further recovery likely towards 108.88/93 confluence

USD/JPY remains on the front foot near 108.50 after breaking the one-week-old descending trend line. 100/200-bar EMA, Thursday’s high on the Bull’s radar. Sellers can aim for October lows during fresh downside.

USD/JPY News

