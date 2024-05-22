GBP/USD exposed to downside after hesitant FOMC outlook, surprise UK election announcement

- GBP/USD is easing back from Wednesday’s early gains after FOMC showing.
- UK PM Sunak calls for general election July 4 in a bid to hold power.
- Rate cuts in 2024 look less likely, investors bid up Greenback.
GBP/USD is pulling back from Wednesday’s early gains after the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest Meeting Minutes showed the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) remains deeply skeptical that inflation will ease to 2% quickly enough to spark rate cuts as soon as investors continue to hope for.
The FOMC have been knocked into a second-guessing stance after the first quarter’s inflation figures from the US broadly disappointed central planners. With US inflation proving stubborn, the Fed continues to debate the “restrictiveness” of current policy. The FOMC did not rule out a September rate cut outright, but rate-trim-hungry investors were hoping for a far more dovish showing from the FOMC’s Meeting Minutes.
Read more: Fed Minutes leave the door open to a probable rate cut in September
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called for a surprise general election for July 4 in a high-risk bid for the Tories to maintain a 14-year leadership streak. Initial polling shows PM Sunak’s Tory party trailing their opposition, the UK’s Labour Party, by 20 points.
Keir Starmer, the leader of the UK’s Labour Party is broadly expected to win the next election, and PM Sunak’s snap election call is reigniting speculation that members of the Tory Party are delivering no-confidence letters in the current PM’s leadership behind closed doors.
The UK’s Parliament will be dissolved on May 30 as the UK gears up for a short-notice election.
GBP/USD technical outlook
The Cable is grinding backwards on Wednesday, erasing the day’s early gains after the pair rose to an intraday high near 1.2760. GBP/USD is holding above the 1.2700 handle, but topside momentum has been halted and the GBP is close to flat on the day against the Greenback.
GBP/USD has been on an upside climb recently, closing in the green for all but one of the last nine consecutive trading days. However, the Cable remains down from March’s high bids near 1.2900 and bullish momentum remains limited north of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2543.
GBP/USD hourly chart
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2725
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2709
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2569
|Daily SMA50
|1.2584
|Daily SMA100
|1.2633
|Daily SMA200
|1.2541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2727
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2686
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2712
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2509
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2709
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2647
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2748
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.277
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 as USD recovers ahead of Fed minutes
Following Tuesday's choppy action, EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.0850 on Wednesday. The recovery seen in US Treasury bond yields and the souring market mood support the USD ahead of FOMC Minutes and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2750 following UK CPI-inspired rally
GBP/USD retreated below 1.2750 after rallying to a two-month-high above 1.2760 after the data from the UK showed that inflation was higher than expected in April. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals on Wednesday as markets turn cautious ahead of the FOMC Minutes.
Gold plummets amid Harmony Gold news
Gold price turned south and extended its slide after breaking below the key $2,400 level. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.4% and the US Dollar benefits from the negative shift seen in risk sentiment ahead of FOMC Minutes, not allowing XAU/USD to rebound.
Shiba Inu price buy signal hints 25% upswing on the horizon for SHIB holders Premium
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues its struggle above a key hurdle. This development comes as SHIB, an ERC-20 meme coin, reacts to the Ethereum spot ETF approval news.
Fed Minutes Preview: Markets to focus on comments regarding the inflation outlook
The Fed left unchanged its monetary policy settings following the April 30-May 1 policy meeting as expected. In its policy statement, the US central bank said that there has recently been a lack of further progress toward the 2% inflation target.