GBP/USD ends week slightly higher, in the middle of the range

- Pound receives a modest relief after Johnson’s Brexit proposal, remains pressured.
- US Dollar drops amid weak economic data, lower yields.
The GBP/USD pair ended the week modestly higher and far from the lows. It was about to finish the week hovering around 1.2320/30, flat on Friday after the NFP report.
Between Brexit and US data
The Pound managed to remove some of its vulnerability over the week after the Brexit plan presented by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received support from Tories. Also, some negotiations and even a Brexit extension are back on the table. Still, uncertainty continues to be the main theme.
The main focus in the UK will continue to be Brexit negotiations, ahead of the European Union Summit of 17-18 October. "With respect to economic releases next week, we look forward to getting the monthly GDP estimate for August. PMIs continue to suggest the UK is stagnating but the GDP data may be distorted by stockpiling ahead of the Brexit deadline on 31 October (although most data suggest companies have not stockpiled to the same extent so far). We expect GDP was flat in August,” wrote Danske Bank analysts.
Regarding the Greenback, it finished the week lower after reversing the trend from weekly lows. Weaker-than-expected US data weighed on the US Dollar over the week. On Friday the NFP came in mixed offering relief and signaled the labor market remains solid despite slowing down.
Economic data is likely to continue to have an impact on Federal Reserve rate cut expectations. Next week the calendar is quiet week regarding economic report. The most important will be inflation on Thursday.
A critical event will be the FOMC meeting minutes. Analysts at Danske point out that at the September meeting the Fed cut its target range by 25bp to 1.75-2.00% as expected, however, it did not precommit to more easing. “We had a clear division in the committee and the biggest number of dissenters since 2016 so it will be interesting to see if the minutes will shed light on the different stances within the Fed.” Also more headlines regarding US trade policy are expected.
GBP/USD outlook levels
Yohay Elam, analysts at FXStreet points out the picture in the GBP/USD pair has become more bearish. “GBP/USD has lost its uptrend momentum on the daily chart but managed to hold above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The currency pair trades below the 100 and 200 SMAs. It is capped by downtrend resistance, which has recently formed.”
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.233
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2331
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2383
|Daily SMA50
|1.2253
|Daily SMA100
|1.2433
|Daily SMA200
|1.2725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2414
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2266
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2504
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2271
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2357
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2322
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.226
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2189
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2112
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2408
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2485
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2556
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after mixed US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is falling further away from 1.10, consolidating. US Non-Farm Payrolls came out at 136K with upward revisions and weak wages. Political developments are also eyed.
Gold struggles to stretch higher above $1,500 on renewed trade optimism
After spending the majority of the day moving sideways in a tight channel above the $1,500 mark on Friday, the XAU/USD pair fluctuated sharply during the early trading hours as markets reacted to the labour market data from the United States (US).
USD/JPY retreats below 107.00 despite Wall Street rally, consolidates weekly losses
The USD/JPY pair jumped to 107.12 after the release of the US employment report but it failed to hold on top of 107.00 and dropped to 106.80.
Gold falls below $1500 mark in reaction to mostly upbeat US employment details
Gold finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and tumbled to levels below key $1500 psychological mark post-US jobs data.
Non–Farm Payrolls: If this is a slowdown we’ll take it
The US economy continued to produce jobs at a healthy rate as unemployment fell to a five decade low and wage growth slowed unexpectedly.