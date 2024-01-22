GBP/USD edges higher to near 1.2710 on prevailing risk-on mood

- GBP/USD moves higher on the subdued US Dollar amid a risk-on sentiment.
- The softer UK Retail Sales data might have contributed to the losses of the British Pound.
- US Dollar could draw support from safe-haven status during escalated geopolitical threats in the Middle East.
GBP/USD retraces its recent losses registered on Friday, trading higher near 1.2720 during the Asian session on Monday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) makes advances against the US Dollar (USD), a movement potentially linked to the prevailing risk-on market sentiment. However, challenges arose for the GBP/USD pair following the release of lackluster December Retail Sales data from the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday.
Office for National Statistics (ONS) released the monthly Retail Sales data for December, revealing a notable decline of 3.2%, compared to the previous figure of 1.4%. This exceeded the anticipated decrease of 0.5%. On an annual basis, the data indicated a decrease of 2.4%, contrasting with the expected increase of 1.1%.
The significant drop in consumer spending poses a potential obstacle for the Bank of England (BoE) in maintaining a tight policy without risking a downturn in the economy. The policymakers of the Bank of England (BoE) will observe further data to gauge whether underlying inflation is on track to return to the targeted 2.0% level in a timely and sustainable manner.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its losses for the second straight session on a weaker 10-year US yield, which could be attributed to the market expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would reduce policy rates by more than any other major central bank in the world in 2024. The DXY trades around 103.10 with 10-year US bond yield trading lower at 4.11%. While the 2-year yield stands at 4.39%, at the time of writing.
However, the US Dollar may find support, given the safe-haven status, amid concerns regarding maritime trade in the Red Sea. Both the US and the UK seek to escalate their campaign without triggering a broader conflict with Iran, resulting in more ships diverting away from the Suez Canal and the Red Sea. Shipping vessels are carefully evaluating the risks associated with navigating the Red Sea, as rising insurance costs become a significant factor.
This geopolitical threat has the potential to amplify risk aversion sentiments, prompting traders to seek refuge in safe-haven assets, which could increase the demand for the US Dollar, which in turn, exerts downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
On Friday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly shared her perspective, stating that the central bank still has considerable work to do to bring inflation back down to the targeted 2.0%. She underscored that considering interest-rate cuts as an imminent measure is premature at this point.
Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic reaffirmed his stance on expectations for rate cuts just before the Fed entered the "blackout" period before the upcoming rate meeting scheduled for January 31. Bostic reiterated his openness to adjusting his outlook on the timing of rate cuts and emphasized that the Fed continues to rely on data to guide its decisions.
In the absence of high-impact data from the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK), traders will observe the US Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and the UK Public Sector Net Borrowing on Tuesday.
GBP/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2717
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2713
|Daily SMA50
|1.2637
|Daily SMA100
|1.2453
|Daily SMA200
|1.2551
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2715
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2662
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2766
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2597
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2694
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2724
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2746
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2777
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts to continue its winning streak on subdued US Dollar
The AUD/USD hovers around a psychological level at 0.6600 on Monday amid market uncertainty driven by discussions between the United States and the United Kingdom on intensifying actions against Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen. Nevertheless, the pair finds some uplift from a subdued US Dollar.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen recovers further from multi-week low, upside seems capped ahead of BoJ decision
The Japanese Yen attracts some haven flows in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions. Bets that the BoJ will stick to its dovish stance on Tuesday might cap any further gains. Diminishing odds for more aggressive Fed policy easing should lend support to USD/JPY.
Gold price holds below $2,030
Gold price drifts lower to $2,027 during the early Asian session on Monday. The robust US economic data have triggered the expectation that the Fed might delay interest rate cuts, which boost the US Dollar. The XAU/USD key support level is at the $2,000 psychological mark.
Week ahead: This week’s altcoin narrative and Bitcoin's fourth halving targets
With Bitcoin spot ETF approved, investors are eyeing two major events – BTC’s fourth halving and Ethereum’s spot ETF approval. While the latter will take time, considering the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) on-the-fence stance regarding the classification of ETH.
Week ahead – ECB and BoJ meetings in the spotlight
Japanese Yen loses ground ahead of BoJ decision on Tuesday. ECB meets on Thursday, will it push back against rate cut bets? Bank of Canada decides too, while the US releases GDP stats.