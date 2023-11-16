- GBP/USD rises more than 0.20% due to a deteriorating economic outlook in the US.
- US jobless claims exceeding forecasts portray the labor market is easing.
- Federal Reserve officials pushed back against rate cuts next year, with investors pricing 88 bps of Fed cuts.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to its earlier gains versus the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday as the economy in the United States (US) deteriorates further, warranting no additional tightening by the Federal Reserve. In price action terms, the GBP/USD jumped from daily lows of 1.2370 and trades at 1.2447, up 0.26%.
Pound Sterling gains as US data weakens US Dollar, GBP/USD traders eye UK Retail Sales
Investors' sentiment deteriorated after US economic data portrayed that the economy is losing steam faster than expected. US Initial Jobless Claims for the last week rose by 231K more than the 220K expected, revealed the US Department of Labor. Further data revealed by the US Federal Reserve noted that Industrial Production in October contracted, hurt by the auto strike.
In the meantime, Federal Reserve speakers crossed newswires, they’re trying to push back against rate cut expectations, led by Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who said the US central bank is data dependent on whether to raise rates further. Meanwhile, interest rates traders have priced in 88 basis points of rate cuts for 2024.
The GBP/USD rise is also courtesy of the broad weakness of the Greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped 0.01%, at 104.38, undermined by the fall in US Treasury bond yields.
Aside from this, the latest UK inflation report revealed that consumer inflation dropped to 4.6%, down from 6.7%, the lowest since October 2021. Even though the Bank of England (BoE) has stressed rates need to be higher for longer, money market futures are not expecting more rate hikes.
Ahead in the calendar, UK Retail Sales are expected to print a recovery after plunging -0.9% in September monthly data. Annually, estimates are at -1.5% contraction, worse than the September data. In the US, housing data, Building Permits, and Fed speakers, are expected to offer fresh impetus to GBP/USD traders.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to upward biased, though the GBP/USD failed to remain above the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2440, which could exacerbate a dip below the 1.2400 figure. A breach of the latter would expose the 1.2300 mark, head of testing the 50-DMA at 1.2256, with next support seen at a November 13 low of 1.2209. On the upside, if buyers reclaim the 200-DMA, a test of 1.2500 is on the cards.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2416
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.241
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2235
|Daily SMA50
|1.2258
|Daily SMA100
|1.2513
|Daily SMA200
|1.2441
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2502
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2404
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2429
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2187
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2441
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2464
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2375
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.234
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2277
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2473
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2537
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2571
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD backs away from 1.0900 despite US data Premium
EUR/USD reached at 1.0896, the highest level since late August and then pulled back, falling below 1.0850. The pair moved from the 1.0900 area despite softer-than-expected US economic data and lower Treasury yields.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2400 as DXY rebounds
GBP/USD failed to hold above 1.2450 and retreated to the 1.2400 area as the US dollar strengthened late on Thursday, despite weaker-than-expected US data and lower Treasury yields. A deterioration in risk sentiment supported the retreat.
Gold closer to $2,000 after breaking $1,975 Premium
Spot Gold rose significantly on Thursday, resuming the upside. XAU/USD broke above the $1,975 resistance area and jumped to the highest level in more than a week, boosted by a weaker US Dollar and falling Treasury yields. The price rose more than $20, also driven by technical factors.
Celestia price could forget 143% rally as $5.8 million worth of TIA set to unlock over next year
Celestia price noted a significant increase since its launch on October 31, adding itself among the cryptocurrencies that left a mark on the market. However, over the next couple of trading sessions, the cryptocurrency might see some decline owing to the barrage of supply set to flow into the market.
Alibaba Stock News: BABA falls below $79 as market dismisses buybacks, new dividend
Alibaba (BABA) stock has sold off close to 10%, descending closely to long-term support at $78. The market did not appreciate the Chinese e-commerce leader’s fiscal second-quarter earnings results on Thursday. Alibaba missed the quarter’s sales consensus by $230 million