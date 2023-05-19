GBP/USD eases from daily peak, up a little below mid-1.2400s ahead of Fed’s Powell

- GBP/USD stages a goodish recovery from over a three-week low amid a modest USD pullback.
- Hawkish Fed expectations and the US debt ceiling optimism should help limit the USD losses.
- Traders also seem reluctant to place fresh directional bets ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
The GBP/USD pair shows some resilience below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Friday and stages a solid bounce from sub-1.2400 levels, or over a three-week low touched the previous day. The pair, however, retreats a few pips from the daily high touched during the early North American session and currently trades around the 1.2435-1.2445 region, up nearly 0.25% for the day.
The risk-on impulse - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - prompts some profit-taking around the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), especially after the recent runup to a nearly two-month high. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending support to the GBP/USD pair, though the upside potential seems limited. Firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer, along with the latest optimism over the US debt ceiling deal, continue to push the US Treasury bond yields higher and favour the USD bulls.
In fact, a slew of Fed officials this week expressed concerns that inflation in the United States (US) was not cooling fast enough and forced investors to scale back their bets for interest rate cuts later this year. In fact, the current market pricing indicates a small chance of another 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC policy meeting in June. Furthermore, top US congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that negotiations are at a better place than last week and expected a bill to raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on the House floor next week.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the Greenback. Apart from this, expectations that fewer rate increases by the Bank of England (BoE) will be needed in the coming months to bring down inflation further contributes to capping gains for the GBP/USD pair. Investors also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, which might provide clues about future rate hikes. This will drive the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2436
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2409
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2517
|Daily SMA50
|1.2403
|Daily SMA100
|1.2266
|Daily SMA200
|1.1967
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2493
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2392
|Previous Weekly High
|1.268
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.244
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2454
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2369
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.233
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2268
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2572
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up with Powell, regains 1.0800
EUR/USD resumed its advance as Fed's Powell notes rates may not have to rise as far as otherwise due to tightened bank credit conditions. Odds for a rate hike in June plunge as investors add to speculation a rate cut will come later this year.
GBP/USD peaks near 1.2500, retains gains
GBP/USD neared 1.2500, and currently trades in the 1.2460 region as the US Dollar turned lower on Powell's comments. Federal Reserve Chairman repeated inflation remains high, but acknowledged the banking crisis limits their manoeuvre capacity.
XAU/USD accelerates north as mood sours, trades above $1,970
Gold price picked up with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on monetary policy, as stock markets take a turn to the south, reflecting a dismal sentiment. US Dollar under pressure against all other rivals.
XRP price rally gains momentum with massive spike in XRP Ledger activity
XRP Ledger, Ripple’s decentralized blockchain, noted an increase in activity over the past quarter.
G7 leader summit takes place in Japan with Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits it in-person
EU Mid-Market Update: G7 Leader Summit takes place in Japan with Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits it in-person; German DAX index tests record-high for 1st time since Jan 2022.