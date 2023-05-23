GBP/USD drops to over one-month low, further below 1.2400/50-day SMA on weaker UK PMIs

- GBP/USD drops to over a one-month low on Tuesday and is pressured by modest USD strength.
- A combination of factors remains supportive of elevated US bond yields and underpins the USD.
- Bets for fewer BoE rate hikes, weaker UK PMIs weigh on the GBP and contribute to the decline.
The GBP/USD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and drops to over a one-month low during the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed just below the 1.2400 round-figure mark, down around 0.35% for the day, confirming a fresh breakdown through the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
A combination of factors lifts the US Dollar (USD) back closer to its highest level since March 20 touched last Friday, which, in turn, is seen dragging the GBP/USD pair lower. The overnight hawkish remarks by a slew of influential Federal Reserve (Fed) officials reaffirmed expectations that the US central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer. In fact, the markets are now pricing in a small chance of another 25 bps lift-off at the June FOMC meeting. Moreover, investors have been scaling back their bets for interest rate cuts later this year. This, along with hopes that US politicians can come together on a debt ceiling deal, keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated and continues to benefit the Greenback.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond rise for a seventh straight day on Monday and register its longest winning streak since April 2022. Apart from this, worries over slowing global growth, particularly in China, further benefit the safe-haven buck. The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, is undermined by expectations that fewer rate increases by the Bank of England (BoE) will be needed in the coming months to bring down inflation. The bets were lifted by rather unimpressive UK jobs data released last Tuesday and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's comments, saying that inflation has turned the corner and there are some signs that the labour market is loosening a little.
Apart from this, the disappointing release of the flash UK PMI prints for May further contributes to the offered tone around the GBP/USD pair. The S&P Global/CIPS reported this Tuesday that the UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 46.9 in May versus 48.0 expected and, April’s final reading of 47.8. Furthermore, the Preliminary UK Services Business Activity Index for May slipped to 55.1, compared with a 55.9 final print for April and 55.5 expected. This, in turn, favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further intraday depreciating move for the major.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the flash PMI prints, New Home Sales data and the Richmond Manufacturing Index. due for release later during the early North American session. This, along with the US debt ceiling talks and the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2385
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|1.2437
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2515
|Daily SMA50
|1.2416
|Daily SMA100
|1.2274
|Daily SMA200
|1.1971
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2472
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2414
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2547
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2392
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2436
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.245
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2382
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2351
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2468
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2527
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
