GBP/USD dives to one-week lows, below 1.3000 mark amid notable USD demand

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and refreshed weekly lows.
  • Coronavirus jitters drove haven flows towards the greenback and exerted some heavy pressure.
  • Brexit-related uncertainties took its toll on the British pound and further added to the selling bias.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some heavy selling during the early European session and slipped below the key 1.3000 psychological mark, refreshing weekly lows in the last hour.

The pair continued with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction and was being capped by a combination of factors. The impasse on the matter of the future access of EU fishing fleets to UK waters has dampened prospects for an immediate breakthrough in Brexit talks. This, in turn, took its toll on the British pound.

On the other hand, the US dollar drove some aggressive haven flows amid growing market worries about an alarming pace of growth in news coronavirus cases in the US and Europe. Investors seem worried that renewed lockdown measures to curb the second wave of COVID-19 infections could prove detrimental for the already fragile global economy.

Apart from this, the disappointment over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures and the US political uncertainty dented the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a steep decline in the US equity futures, which forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets and provided an additional boost to the greenback.

With the latest leg down, the GBP/USD pair now seems to have found acceptance below 200-hour SMA and seems vulnerable to slide further. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards intermediate support near the 1.2945 horizontal level, en-route the 1.2900 mark, looks a distinct possibility amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3005
Today Daily Change -0.0040
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1.3045
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2979
Daily SMA50 1.3009
Daily SMA100 1.2866
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.308
Previous Daily Low 1.3001
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2895
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.305
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3031
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3004
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2963
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2926
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3083
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3162

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns

EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.

GBP/USD News

Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region

Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region

Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.

Gold News

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.

Read more

WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA

WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA

Prices of the WTI remain on the defensive albeit off lows. Demand concerns dragged prices to 3-week lows near $37.00. EIA reported an unexpected 4.3 mb build during last week.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures