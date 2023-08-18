- UK Retail Sales for July disappoint with a -1.2% MoM drop, surpassing the anticipated -0.5% decline.
- Strong UK GDP readings and high wages keep BoE rate hike expectations alive, with a 6% peak on the Bank Rate anticipated.
- Eyes on upcoming PMIs, housing data, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for insights into the future trajectory of monetary policy.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs and losses for the second day in the week but remains set to finish the week on a higher note. Retail Sales in the United Kingdom (UK) were softer, but most data supports the Bank of England’s (BoE) case for a rate hike at its upcoming meeting. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2740 after hitting a daily high of 1.2766.
Despite a dip in Retail Sales, robust UK GDP and wage growth fuel expectations of a BoE rate hike, setting the stage for GBP/USD appreciation
Global equities post losses reflect a sour sentiment weighing on the GBP/USD’s pair as flows seeking safety bolstered the US Dollar (USD). The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that Retail Sales for July plunged -1.2% MoM, below estimates for a -0.5% drop, while annually biased plummeted -3.2%, exceeding -2.1% estimates.
Nevertheless, strong readings on UK GDP and steadily high wages maintain expectations for further tightening by the BoE high, as money market players are pricing in a 6% peak on the Bank Rate. Hence, the GBP/USD would appreciate in the near term, as the interest rate differential compared to the Federal Funds Rates (FFR) in the US, currently at 5.25%-5.50%, favors the Sterling (GBP).
On the US front, the latest round of economic data keeps the greenback underpinned, and US Treasury bond yields high. Monetary policy is expected to remain at restrictive levels, as noted by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, as July’s monetary policy minutes revealed.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of six currencies, hovers around two-month highs at 103.680, while US Treasury bond yields pare some of its losses, with the US 10-year Treasury note yielding 4.239%, down four bps.
What to watch?
The UK economic docket will feature PMIs for August on its preliminary reading. On the US front, PMIs, housing data, Fed speakers, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium are eyed for clues of the forward path of monetary policy.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD daily chart portrays the pair as neutral biased, though it appears bottomed at around 1.2620. Since then, the GBP/USD reclaimed 1.2700 and stood four days above the latter. Although the pair edged toward the 1.2800 figure, it was capped by the 50-day Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2786. Nevertheless, once breached, the next stop would be 1.2800, followed by August 10 at 1.2819 and the next intermediate resistance at 1.2850. Contrarily, if GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2700, that would exacerbate a fall to 1.2660.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2735
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2747
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2772
|Daily SMA50
|1.2785
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2375
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2788
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2703
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2819
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2666
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2755
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2735
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2704
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2619
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2831
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2874
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
