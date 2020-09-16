GBP/USD: Diminishing bets for extra downside – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the probability of further downside in Cable appears to have lost momentum in past sessions.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “GBP traded between 1.2816 and 1.2927 yesterday, narrower and slightly higher than our expected consolidation range of 1.2795/1.2920. The movement in GBP now still appears to be part of a consolidation phase. In other words, GBP could continue to trade sideways, likely between 1.2830 and 1.2930.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have expected GBP to weaken since early last week. In our latest narrative from last Friday (11 Sep, spot at 1.2795), we indicated that the ‘outlook for GBP remains weak and the next level to focus on is at 1.2680’. GBP subsequently dropped to 1.2763 but has since has rebounded a fair bit. Downward momentum is waning and from here, a breach of 1.2950 would indicate that GBP may have found an interim bottom at 1.2763. Overall, GBP has to close 1.2795 within these few days or the prospect for further weakness would diminish quickly.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
