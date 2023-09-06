GBP/USD consolidates near multi-month low, holds above mid-1.2500s on subdued USD demand

- GBP/USD oscillates in a range just above its lowest level since June 13 touched on Tuesday.
- The USD consolidates its recent gains to a multi-month peak and lends support to the major.
- Bets for more BoE rate hikes act as a tailwind, though looming recession risks cap the upside.
- The BoE's Monetary Policy Report Hearings eyed for some impetus ahead of US ISM PMI.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight modest bounce from the 1.2530-1.2525 region, or its lowest level since June 13 and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently hover around the 1.2570 region, up less than 0.10% for the day, and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, consolidate its recent move up to a nearly six-month top, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will continue with its policy tightening cycle to combat high inflation lends some support to the British Pound (GBP). In fact, money market futures indicate over 85% chance that the BoE will hike interest rates by 25 bps, for the fifteenth time in September.
That said, looming recession risks might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the GBP. Furthermore, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer should continue to act as a tailwind for the Greenback and contribute to limiting the upside for the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the markets are still pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps Fed rate hike move by the end of this year, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and favours the USD bulls.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the downside and any attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity. Market participants now look to the BoE Monetary Policy Report Hearings, where comments by Governor Andrew Bailey and several MPC members should influence the Sterling Pound. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US ISM Services PMI to grab short-term opportunities around the pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2573
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2564
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2675
|Daily SMA50
|1.2771
|Daily SMA100
|1.2654
|Daily SMA200
|1.2422
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2632
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2528
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2563
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2568
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2518
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2414
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2621
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2725
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers toward 0.6400 amid Australian GDP beat, USD pullback
AUD/USD rebounds toward 0.6400, as traders digest upbeat Australian Q2 GDP data. The Aussie also finds support from a broad US Dollar pullback, despite a cautious market mood. The focus shifts to the US data for a fresh trading impetus.
USD/JPY off YTD peak, posts modest losses around 147.50
USD/JPY retreats to near 147.50 after hitting a fresh YTD peak, snapping a three-day winning streak. Intervention fears and a softer risk tone underpin the JPY and exert pressure on the pair. The divergent BoJ-Fed policy stance should help limit any meaningful corrective slide.
Gold remains vulnerable, looks to $1,916 confluence support Premium
Gold price is sitting at fresh six-day lows near $1,925, pausing its four-day losing streak, as the United States Dollar (USD) rally takes a breather ahead of the release of a fresh batch of high-impact economic data from the US.
Coinbase steps in to offer crypto lending services after BlockFi, Genesis fall; Base L2 suffers first glitch
Coinbase exchange has stepped in to fill the gap BlockFi and Genesis Global left after the two lending firms faced sudden financial crises reported in 2022 as part of the bleed from exposure to crypto exchange FTX and its sister firm, Alameda Research.
Investors grow wary of inflation expectations
The significant development overnight came from Oil prices, which hit a new closing high for 2023. So, while Oil bulls are dancing in the street, the notable price uptick could prove challenging for central banks and financial markets, which were embellishing the current lower inflation groove.