GBP/USD clings to mild gains around mid-1.2400s amid BoE vs. Fed talks ahead of US NFP

- GBP/USD snaps two-day losing streak with minor gains.
- Comparatively more hawkish hopes from BoE than Fed contrast with Brexit doubts to prod Cable buyers.
- US employment numbers are likely to allow GBP/USD to remain firmer for the fourth consecutive week.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2155-60 while printing the first daily gains in three amid early Good Friday morning in London. In doing so, the Cable pair cheers hawkish hopes from the Bank of England (BoE) while also portraying the cautious mood ahead of the key US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
Andrew Goodwin, Chief UK Economist at Oxford Economics suggests another 0.25% rate hike from the “Old Lady”, as the BoE is informally known, amid persistent inflation pressure.
That said, the UK’s house price index signaled intact price pressure even if the BoE’s Monthly Decision Maker Panel (DMP) survey hints at likely easing the Consumer Price Index (CPI), from 5.9% expected in February to 5.8% for one-year ahead measure.
On the other hand, fears that the new Brexit deal will deter the European Union (EU) imports, per BBC News, seem to challenge the GBP/USD prices. The news quotes a Cold Chain Federation while stating that new plans for post-Brexit border checks on goods coming into the UK will deter many EU suppliers and push up food prices.
Elsewhere, downbeat US data raise fears of no rate hikes from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in May and weigh on the US Dollar. However, the same US statistics trigger recession woes and put a floor under the greenback. With this, the US Dollar Index (DXY) clings to mild gains around 102.00.
Talking about the US data, Initial Jobless Claims improved to 228K for the week ended on March 31 versus 200K expected and upwardly revised 246K prior. It’s worth noting that the Challenger Job Cuts for the said month rose to 89.703K from 77.77K prior. Previously, US JOLTS Job Openings dropped to the 19-month low in February while the ADP Employment Change for March also disappointed markets with 145K figures. Further, the US ISM Services PMI for March also amplified pessimism as it dropped to 51.2 versus 54.5 expected and 55.1 prior.
Amid these plays, market sentiment remains sour and the yields seem to pause recent downside, which in turn challenges the GBP/USD buyers. However, it all depends upon the US employment report for fresh calls.
Also read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Markets fear depressing data, three scenarios for the US Dollar
Technical analysis
A one-month-old ascending trend channel, currently between 1.2375 and 1.2550, defends GBP/USD bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2456
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.244
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2274
|Daily SMA50
|1.2155
|Daily SMA100
|1.2154
|Daily SMA200
|1.1901
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2487
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2413
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2219
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2441
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2459
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2406
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2372
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2332
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.248
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2554
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
