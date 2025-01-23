GBP/USD churns near familiar levels ahead of Friday’s PMI data

GBP/USD spun in a slow circle on Thursday as Cable traders await fresh data.

It’s been a quiet week on the economic calendar for the Pound Sterling.

Global PMI data is due on Friday, but mixed prints are expected.

GBP/USD coiled near the 1.3550 level on Thursday as Cable traders functionally ignored a thin economic calendar and a lack of meaningful information to push the pair decisively in either direction. Headlines from US President Donald Trump ruled the roost on most traders’ newsfeeds, but the broader market impact remains limited as Trump struggles to pick an overall objective.

President Donald Trump lashed out about a wide variety of topics during his appearance at the WEF’s annual gathering in Switzerland, colloquially referred to as Davos, the city that hosts the forum every year. President Trump reminded everyone listening that he intended to “obliterate” the US budget deficit, while somehow convincing the US Congress to pass “the largest tax cut in American history” at the same time. Donald Trump also vowed to attempt to subvert the operational independence of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) by demanding lower interest rates.

S&P Global PMI figures are due on both sides of the Atlantic on Friday and show changes in the aggregated respondent results of business operators across the economy. Both UK and US PMI business activity survey results for January are expected to come in mixed this week, with the services components expected to tick down and manufacturing to recover, albeit slightly. PMI figures generally have a limited impact unless figures come in wildly out of sync with forecasts, but survey respondent rates tend to be on the low side, and the overall figures should be taken with a grain of salt.

GBP/USD price forecast

GBP/USD continues to reach for, but fall just shy of, the 1.2400 handle as price action gets swamped out near 1.2350. Bullish momentum is poised to run out of gas with the pair struggling to make further headway, though bids are holding around 2% above the pair’s 15-month low priced in near 1.2100 a couple of weeks ago.

Price action has established strong technical support around the 1.2200 area, but a downward-sloping 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.2500 is hindering the development of sustained bullish movements.

