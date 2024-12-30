GBP/USD churns in congestion zone ahead of midweek holiday

- GBP/USD coiled in familiar territory just above 1.2500 on Monday.
- A lack of notable data on the UK side will constrain already-thin Cable flows.
- Broader market volumes remain tepid as investors take the year-end off.
GBP/USD pulled back on Monday, kicking off the new trading week with a fresh down day. The pair fell around one-third of one percent, easing back below 1.2550 as bids remain mired in a near-term congestion pattern on the bottom end of recent price action. The UK’s data release schedule this week is devoid of any meaningful prints, leaving Cable at the mercy of broader market flows in a tepid year-end environment.
Outside of some general profit-taking and long-term position management, global market volumes are crimped tightly by the year-end holiday season. Markets will be further constrained in the midweek, when global markets will be shuttered for the New Year’s Day closure.
This week, the main data highlight will be the December US ISM PMI figures, set to be released on Friday. The December US ISM Manufacturing PMI is projected to decrease slightly to 48.3 from 48.4. Additionally, several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are scheduled to speak during the latter part of the week, as they work to clarify the Fed’s recent shift towards lower-than-expected projections for the number of rate cuts anticipated in 2024.
GBP/USD price forecast
With Cable price action continuing to grind out chart paper just above 1.2500, GBP/USD is sliding into a sideways channel in the near-term. However, Cable traders should be on the lookout for a fast breakout to either side once the new year kicks off in earnest.
GBP/USD hasn’t made much progress to the low side after hitting multi-month lows in November, however a bullish recovery fizzled before bids could challenge the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) which is now falling through 1.2800.
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD below 1.0400 as mood sours
EUR/USD loses its traction and retreats to the 1.0380 area in the second half of the day on Monday. The negative shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by Wall Street's bearish opening, supports the US Dollar and makes it difficult for the pair to hold its ground.
GBP/USD nears 1.2500 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD turns south and drops toward 1.2500 after reaching a 10-day-high above 1.2600 earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the US Dollar benefits from the souring risk mood and weighs on the pair.
Gold falls below $2,600 amid mounting risk aversion
Gold fell below the $2,600 level in the American session on Monday, with US Dollar demand backed by the poor performance of global equities and exacerbated by thin trading conditions ahead of New Year's Eve.
Three Fundamentals: Year-end flows, Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out Premium
Money managers may adjust their portfolios ahead of the year-end. Weekly US Jobless Claims serve as the first meaningful release in 2025. The ISM Manufacturing PMI provides an initial indication ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
Bitcoin misses Santa rally even as on-chain metrics show signs of price recovery
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $97,000 on Friday, erasing most of the gains from earlier this week, as the largest cryptocurrency missed the so-called Santa Claus rally, the increase in prices prior to and immediately following Christmas Day.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.