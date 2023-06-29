GBP/USD: Cable sellers ignore hawkish BoE’s Bailey to approach 1.2600 as Fed Chair Powell’s speech loom

- GBP/USD remains pressured at the lowest level in a fortnight, poking five-week-old rising support.
- BoE’s Bailey defends hawkish bias, tames UK recession woes but Pound Sterling stays bearish.
- Comparatively stronger Fed rate hike signals than BoE, upbeat US data weigh on pair prices.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, second-tier US data eyed for clear directions.
GBP/USD drills the 15-day low around 1.2620 heading into Thursday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair traders pay little reaction to comments from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey than Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell.
The reason for more preference for Fed Chair Powell’s speech as the key catalyst could be linked to the comparatively stronger economic conditions in the UK than in the US. Additionally, the upbeat outcome of the US Banking Stress Test also emphasizes the US Dollar strength.
That said, Bank of England (BoE) Govern Andrew Bailey showed readiness to do what was necessary to get inflation to target. The policymaker also said, “Data showed clear signs of persistence of inflation," suggesting further rate hikes from the “Old Lady”, as the BoE is informally called.
On the other hand, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell said, “We believe there's more restriction coming, driven by the labor market.” The policymaker also ruled out the economic downturn as the most likely case.
Elsewhere, the Fed's ‘stress test’ exercise showed lenders, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, have enough capital to weather a severe economic slump, paving the way for them to issue share buybacks and dividends,” reported Reuters.
It should be noted that the mixed headlines about the US-China ties as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ‘hopes’ to visit China to re-establish contacts but also showed readiness to take actions to protect national security interests even at economic cost add strength to the US Dollar and weigh on the USD Dollar, via challenges to sentiment.
Amid these plays, S&P500 Futures lack clear directions after rising in the last two days. Further, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields consolidate the previous day’s losses around 3.48% and 4.75% at the latest.
Looking forward, Fed Chair Powell’s speech and the revised version of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter (Q1) 2023, as well as the second-tier US employment and activity data, will be important to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Daily closing beyond a five-week-old rising support line, around 1.2620, as well as a clear downside break of the 1.2600 round figure becomes necessary for the GBP/USD bears to keep the reins.
On the contrary, the Cable pair’s recovery needs validation from 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), close to 1.2645 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2626
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.2635
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2635
|Daily SMA50
|1.254
|Daily SMA100
|1.2368
|Daily SMA200
|1.2096
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2753
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2606
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2845
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2685
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2662
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2697
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2577
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2519
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2431
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2723
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2811
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
