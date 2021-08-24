GBP/USD bulls take on the downtrend in the $1.37s

  • GBP/USD bulls step in on the back of US dollar weakness in risk-on markets. 
  • Traders look ahead to the Jackson Hole and prospects of ` taper announcement from Fed's Powell. 

GBP/USD is trading near 1.3720 at the time of writing, virtually flat on the day following a sharp rally to the upside the prior day.

The pound has been regarded as a risk currency due to its twin deficits which leave it vulnerable to bouts of risk-off and vice versa at times of risk-on. 

Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.

The pound added 0.7% vs the greenback that sank to test bullish commitments at a critical level on the DXY charts, 93.00.

Consequently, cable moved up through the psychological 1.3700 level.

However, survey data was published that showed Britain's post-lockdown economic rebound slowed sharply in August.

The IHS Markit/CIPS flash composite PMI dropped for the third month in a row, sliding to 55.3 from 59.2 in July - a sharper slowdown than economists had forecast.

Meanwhile, looking ahead, traders will be in high anticipation of the Federal Reserve symposium where Fed's chairman, Jerome Powell will be speaking on Friday.

He is expected by some to map out an end to stimulus and asset purchases.

However, those expectations have been dialled down in the markets following Fed's Robert Kaplan's comments from Friday.

Kaplan who is among the US central bank's most forceful supporters for starting to reduce support for the economy said on Friday that he may need to adjust that view if the Delta variant of the coronavirus slows economic growth materially.

GBP/USD technical analysis

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls attack key Fibonacci retracement level above 1.3700

 

Overview
Today last price 1.3718
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.3721
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3834
Daily SMA50 1.3838
Daily SMA100 1.3922
Daily SMA200 1.3794
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3732
Previous Daily Low 1.3612
Previous Weekly High 1.3879
Previous Weekly Low 1.3602
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3686
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3658
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3645
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3569
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3526
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3764
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3808
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3884

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

