GBP/USD: Brexit woes battle bond tapering around 1.3750, US GDP eyed

- GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses, picks up bids to refresh intraday high of late.
- France threatens to block UK ships, Britain vows to retaliate in a fresh Brexit tussle.
- Chatters around BOE rate hike renews on reduced bond issuance in budget 2021.
- Bears await US GDP to justify Fed tapering tantrums, multi-year high inflation expectations.
GBP/USD pokes intraday high around 1.3750 as traders pare weekly losses heading into Thursday’s London open.
In doing so, the cable pair portrays the market’s indecision ahead of the key preliminary reading of the US Q3 GDP and the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. Also restricting the quote’s moves are the mixed signals from home.
Among the negative catalysts are the fears of Fed tapering and Brexit drama at home. On the contrary, the likely BOE rate hike and optimism surrounding the US stimulus keep GBP/USD buyers hopeful.
In a stark Brexit action, France showed readiness to block the British ships from their ports in the next week should the UK refrain from easing controls over fishing. Britain, on the other hand, marked the ability to retaliate. Amid these plays, Chairman of the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) Richard Hughes said, per the BBC, “The impact of Brexit on the UK economy will be worse in the long run compared to the coronavirus pandemic.”
Alternatively, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced measures relating to infrastructure, alcohol duty cuts and an increased budget for all departments totalling around £75 billion of giveaways. However, the emphasis on bond purchase reduction teased GBP bulls amid hopes of the Bank of England (BOE) rate hike.
On a different page, US-China tussles escalate over telecom and Taiwan while the policymakers in the White House push for faster progress on the stimulus and budget talks. It should be noted, however, that the escalating Fed tapering concerns underpin the US Treasury yields and probe the US Dollar Index (DXY) bears ahead of the key GDP data.
While the Brexit drama is likely to weigh on the GBP/USD prices, stronger-than-expected US Q3 GDP will strengthen the Fed rate hike expectations and add to the bearish impulse.
Read: US Third Quarter GDP Preview: A most uncertain estimate
Technical analysis
The cable pair broke an ascending support line, now resistance, from September 30 the previous day but refrained from closing below 50-DMA, around 1.3710 now. Given the bullish MACD signals and multiple supports around the 1.3710-3700 area, comprising 50-DMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of late July-September fall, the GBP/USD pair’s further downside remains doubtful. Meanwhile, a convergence of the previous support and 61.8% Fibo. level near 1.3770-75 guards the quote’s corrective pullback ahead of the 200-DMA level surrounding 1.3855.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3746
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.3746
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3675
|Daily SMA50
|1.3711
|Daily SMA100
|1.3789
|Daily SMA200
|1.3852
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3781
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3709
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3834
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3709
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3737
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3754
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.371
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3781
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3817
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3853
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
