GBP/USD: Bears refresh five-week low to attack 1.2200, US Jobless Claims eyed

- GBP/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day.
- Downbeat UK data, Brexit/virus fears keep the British Pound heavy.
- US Dollar stays firm amid broad risk-off sentiment.
- US Jobless Claims may extend downward trajectory.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2210, down 0.16% on a day, while heading into the London open on Thursday. The pair recently declined to 1.2204, the lowest since April 07, before bouncing back just to stay near the bottom.
While downbeat UK fundamentals, comprising sluggish data, coronavirus outbreak and Brexit worries, keep the pair heavy, broad US dollar strength seems to top all.
The greenback takes the bids due to its safe-haven demand while also playing with the odds of the Fed’s negative interest rates. The risk-aversion wave has recently gained clues from the second wave of virus spread in major economies as well as the US-China tussle. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the greenback versus major currencies, register 0.07% gains to 100.28 while writing.
On the other hand, Wednesday’s downbeat performance of the UK data dump pushed British Chancellor Rishi Sunak towards saying, "It is now very likely that the UK economy will face a significant recession this year, and we're already in the middle of that as we speak," per the BBC.
However, the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey renewed hopes that the UK’s central bank can help the nation overcome the extra debt piled during the virus crisis and avoid the need for austerity.
Elsewhere, Brexit negotiations continue to flash mixed clues with the latest one from The Guardian suggesting that the government has privately conceded there will be post-Brexit checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea, months after Boris Johnson insisted there would be no such trade barriers.
The US Jobless Claims for the week ended May 08 may help the US dollar to extend its latest run-up if matching 2500K forecast versus 3169K prior. Considering this, TD Securities said, “Google search activity suggests that jobless claims will fall again, with the level still high. We forecast a drop to 2.7mn from 3.2mn last week and as high as 6.9mn in the last week of March. Claims averaged 212k per week in the first 10 weeks of the year.”
Technical analysis
GBP/USD carries its downside break of an ascending trend line from March 24. As a result, sellers remain hopeful to target 1.2130 support comprising March 18 top and March 27 low. Alternatively, the pair’s pullback moves beyond the support-turned-resistance line of 1.2285 will have 10-day EMA and a two-week-old descending trend line, respectively around 1.2330 and 1.2355, as following upside barriers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2212
|Today Daily Change
|-20 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|1.2232
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2399
|Daily SMA50
|1.2359
|Daily SMA100
|1.2688
|Daily SMA200
|1.2662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.221
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2504
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.226
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.229
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2181
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2131
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2052
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2311
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.239
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.244
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, consolidating losses after Fed Chair Powell rejected setting negative interest rates and as fears of a broader global recession weigh on the mood.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.22 amid growing economic fears
GBP/USD is trading around the five-week lows of 1.22 amid a souring market mood and after BOE Governor Bailey opened the door to more QE. US jobless claims are eyed.
Gold: Yellow metal teases pennant breakout
Gold bulls look to penetrate the upper end of the pennant pattern. Acceptance above that level would confirm a pennant breakout. That would imply a continuation of the rally from the March 20 low of $1,455.
WTI: Price consolidation continues
WTI is again lacking a clear directional bias despite Wed's bullish US inventory report. WTI trades in a sideways manner in a narrowing price range. The US reports the first weekly decline in stockpiles since January.
Dollar rises as Fed Powell rules out negative rates
The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on the back of risk aversion and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell. While his outlook was very cautious, Powell ruled out negative interest rates.