GBP/USD: Bears dominate amid Brexit/political pessimism

- No-deal Brexit fear keeps weighing on the GBP/USD pair.
- The UK-Iran drama may get bitter as Britain recently deployed few more ships to Bahrain.
GBP/USD recovers from April 2017 bottom as it trades near 1.2370 ahead of the London open on Monday.
The quote has been on a southward trajectory as odds of a no-deal Brexit boosted after the hard Brexiteer Boris Johnson recently became the UK’s Prime Minister. Mr. Johnson reshuffled the cabinet with the key characteristic of the newly arrived lawmakers being their preference to leave the bloc by October 31, with or without a deal. Some of his policymakers, like Finance Minister Sajid Javid, have started announcing hefty packages to safeguard against the no-deal Brexit.
The European Union (EU), however, has less preference for the hard Brexit but shown no readiness to re-open the previous deal, which in turn increases the chances of a disorderly exit.
The UK’s Confederation of Business Industries (CBI) has recently published a piece showing fewer prospects of a soft Brexit unless the EU runs faster for it, which seems absent off-late.
On the other hand, the US trade delegation will negotiate the much-awaited deal after a three-month halt in Beijing. While the 2-day-long talks, to start from Tuesday, are less likely to deliver any breakthrough, traders will seek clues as to how much both the nations have changed so far as their attitudes in trade conditions are concerned.
Also important is the monetary policy meeting by the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The US central bank is widely expected to announce a 0.25% rate cut, the first in more than a decade.
Further to note is Britain’s additional troop deployment in Bahrain to protect ships in the Gulf of Hormuz. The same has been highly criticized by Iran during the latest meeting in Vienna.
It should also be noted that the UK PM Johnson will visit Scotland, to get the support for his Brexit policies, during today.
In addition to trade/political headlines, the UK’s Consumer Credit, Mortgage Approvals and M4 Money Supply could entertain the traders ahead of offering the US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index details.
Forecasts suggest an improvement in Britain’s June month Consumer Credit and Mortgage Approvals to £0.967B and 65.990K from £0.822B and 65.409K respectively. Though, June month money supply is likely being lesser, to -0.5% versus -0.1%. Furthermore, the US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index (July) could improve to -5.1 from -12.1.
Technical Analysis
Sustained trading below 1.2360 might not refrain from dragging the quote to 1.2310 and 1.2200 whereas 1.2375 and July 23 low around 1.2420 may limit immediate upside.
-
- R3 1.2526
- R2 1.2495
- R1 1.2438
- PP 1.2407
-
- S1 1.2351
- S2 1.232
- S3 1.2263
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1100 ahead of a Big week
The EUR/USD pair trades around a flat-line near 1.1130 region, consolidating last week’s declines, as markets remain unnerved ahead of the key FOMC, Eurozone flash GDP and US payrolls data due later this week.
GBP/USD: Bears dominate amid Brexit/political pessimism
GBP/USD recovers from April 2017 bottom as it trades near 1.2370 ahead of the London open. No-deal Brexit fear keeps weighing on the GBP/USD pair. In addition to political headlines, the UK’s second-liner data will be eyed for some trading directives.
USD/JPY: 108.30/25 is the level to beat for sellers amid risk-off
Following its recent decline on the back of overbought RSI levels, the USD/JPY pair trades near 108.50 so far this Monday. The spot remains pressured amid weaker Asian equities and Treasury yields ahead of trade talks and the FOMC.
Gold prices firm at the start of the week ahead of key risks event clash
Gold prices have rallied and are trading 0.35% higher at $1423 at the time of writing having climbed from a low of 1418 at the start of the week following a futures close of $1,419.30 an ounce and printing a weekly loss of 0.5%.
The FOMC and US Jobs Headline the Week Ahead
There is little doubt that the Fed will ease monetary policy at the conclusion of the FOMC meeting on July 31. We never thought the chances of a 50 bp move were anything but negligible.