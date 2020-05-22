GBP/USD is sitting just above the 1.22 level, confined in a range. The cable’s technical outlook is showing that bears are gaining ground, according to FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam.

Key quotes

“GBP/USD has slipped below the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart after battling it for several days. Upside momentum has all but disappeared and downtrend resistance is looming.”

“Support awaits at 1.2185, which was a slow point earlier this week, followed by 1.2165, a former double bottom.”

“Looking up, resistance is at 1.2250, a high point on Thursday, and a support line in April. The next cap is 1.23, the weekly high.”