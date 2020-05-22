GBP/USD remains confined in a range, just above 1.2200 mark post-UK retail sales

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD lacked any firm directional bias and oscillated in a narrow range on Friday.
  • Escalating US-China tensions benefitted the safe-haven USD and capped the upside.
  • Slightly weaker-than-expected UK retail sales did little to provide any fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a narrow trading band post-UK macro data.

The pair continued showing some resilience below the 1.2200 mark, albeit struggled to gain any meaningful traction amid reviving safe-haven demand for the US dollar. Worsening US-China relations and fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections overshadowed the recent optimism over the re-opening of economies globally.

Meanwhile, the incoming disappointing macro data, the UK retail sales figures being the latest, has been illustrating the extent of the economic damage caused by coronavirus-induced lockdowns. This, in turn, weighed on investors' sentiment and benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.

According to data released this Friday, the UK monthly retail sales plunged 18.1% MoM in April as compared to a 16% fall expected and 5.1% decline recorded in the previous month. The core retail sales, excluding auto motor fuel sales, also came in slightly weaker-than-anticipated and dropped 15.2% during the reported month.

The data, however, did little to provide any meaningful impetus as investors now seemed to await a fresh catalyst before positioning for the next leg of a directional move. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2216
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.2223
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2344
Daily SMA50 1.2276
Daily SMA100 1.2632
Daily SMA200 1.2666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.225
Previous Daily Low 1.2186
Previous Weekly High 1.2438
Previous Weekly Low 1.2102
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.221
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2225
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2156
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2125
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2253
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2283
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2317

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD clings onto 1.22 as UK retail sales plunge more than expected

GBP/USD clings onto 1.22 as UK retail sales plunge more than expected

GBP/USD is trading around 1.22, consolidating losses as the dollar gains ground in response to rising Sino-American tensions. UK retail sales plunged by 18.1% in April, worse than expected. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD struggles at low ground amid a risk-off mood

EUR/USD struggles at low ground amid a risk-off mood

EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, but far from the highs recorded on Thursday. Growing Sino-American tensions, mostly around Hong Kong, are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. The ECB Meeting Minutes are awaited.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Can markets find a silver lining? Hong-Kong heightens Sino-US tensions, boosts dollar

Forex Today: Can markets find a silver lining? Hong-Kong heightens Sino-US tensions, boosts dollar

The market mood has markedly worsened amid souring Sino-American relations, with worries about Hong Kong serving as the latest trigger. A mix of developments from central banks, data, and the next moves in lockdowns will determine Friday's trading. 

Read more

WTI drops nearly 6% as US-China tension weigh on stocks

WTI drops nearly 6% as US-China tension weigh on stocks

WTI faces selling pressure as investors fear escalation of US-China tensions. Japan's Nikkei index is down 0.55% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng is reporting a 4% decline. Other major indices are also facing selling pressure. 

Oil News

Gold: Bounce from Thursday's low stalls at $1,730

Gold: Bounce from Thursday's low stalls at $1,730

Gold faces rejection at $1,730 amid the bearish candlestick arrangement on the daily chart. A re-test of $1.715 could be seen, as the daily chart studies have aligned in favor of the bears. Key indicators like the MACD suggest bearish reversal. 

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures