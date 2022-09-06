- GBP/USD leads the G10 currency pairs amid broad US dollar pullback, cautious optimism.
- UK Tory Leadership winner Lizz Truss readies £130 billion energy plan, talks of BOE review also gain momentum.
- US ISM Services PMI for August, risk catalysts will be important for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high around 1.1590 as bulls welcome Lizz Truss's leadership amid hopes of heavy stimulus and a push to the Bank of England (BOE). With this, the Cable pair leads the G10 currency pairs while posing 0.65% intraday gains during Tuesday’s Asian session.
“Incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss has drafted plans to fix annual electricity and gas bills for a typical UK household at or below the current level of £1,971 ($2,300),” said Bloomberg after Truss won a contest to become the next UK Prime Minister. The news also mentioned that She’s under pressure to come up with a solution to surging energy prices that are crushing families and businesses in the UK as Russia shuts off gas supplies to Europe in response to the sanctions imposed following its invasion of Ukraine.
"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy," Truss said after the result was announced. "I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply," stated UK PM candidate Truss per Reuters.
Elsewhere, her criticism of the BOE’s slow response to the inflation fight is well-known, which in turn hints at faster rate increases from the “Old Lady”, as the UK central bank is often termed.
It should be noted that the US dollar’s pullback also plays a role in the GBP/USD rebound. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) fails to justify firmer US Treasury yields while dropping 0.35% to 109.43 by the press time. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies extended its pullback from the 20-year high marked the previous day.
The DXY pullback could also be linked to the market’s cautious optimism, as portrayed by mildly positive stock futures, amid expectations that global policymakers will be able to tackle the energy crisis. The recent retreat in the hawkish Fed bets, especially after Friday’s mixed US jobs report, also adds strength to the GBP/USD rebound.
Alternatively, a fall in the UK’s Consumer Spending, as per the data released on Tuesday by payments company Barclaycard probe the bears. “UK consumers cut spending on clothing, DIY and beauty products in August, while business activity contracted, in a sign of “collapsing” demand owing to the intensifying cost of living crisis,” said the Financial Times (FT).
Moving on, risk catalysts are likely to entertain the pair traders amid full markets. Also important will be the ISM Services PMI for August, expected 55.5 versus 56.7 prior.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing a monthly resistance line, around 1.1675 by the press time, GBP/USD remains on the bear’s radar.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.159
|Today Daily Change
|0.0073
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63%
|Today daily open
|1.1517
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1856
|Daily SMA50
|1.1969
|Daily SMA100
|1.2218
|Daily SMA200
|1.2782
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1522
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1444
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1761
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1492
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1474
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1466
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1416
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1388
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1545
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1573
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1623
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD advances above 1.1500 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Encouraging US developments push high-yielding assets north, to the detriment of the USD.
Gold's battle around $1,700 continues
Gold changed course after falling to $1,691.32 at the beginning of the day, now hovering around $1,710. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day amid persistent concerns of a global recession fueled by tepid Chinese data.
Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up
XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.