GBP/USD aims to recapture 1.2300 as higher UK CPI solidifies rate hike from BoE, USD retreats

- GBP/USD is aiming to recapture the 1.2300 resistance on hopes of an eleventh consecutive rate hike by the BoE.
- The USD Index has retreated as further credit tightening to safeguard the US banking system would cool off demand.
- The rollback of support for all bank deposits by US Janet Yellen triggered a sell-off in US equities.
The GBP/USD pair is looking to recapture the round-level resistance of 1.2300 in the Asian session. The Cable has rebounded after a vertical correction to near 1.2260 as the street anticipates that the absence of hawkish interest rate guidance from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell while addressing the economy in the monetary policy meeting reflects that the Fed is close to ending its policy-tightening spell.
S&P500 futures have generated some gains in the Asian session after a plunge on Wednesday as Fed Powell has confirmed that the battle against the sticky United States inflation is continued. Fed Powell has said no to rate cuts in 2023 as taming the stubborn inflation is still a hard nut to crack. Apart from that, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s statement that the government "is not considering insuring all uninsured bank deposits," renewed fears of a banking sector meltdown.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has retreated after a recovery move on hopes that further credit tightening to safeguard the banking system would cool off overall demand, the scale of economic activities, and inflation. Meanwhile, the appeal for US government bonds has increased amid expectations of a pause in further policy restriction and rollback of support for all bank deposits by US Janet Yellen.
On the United Kingdom front, the Pound Sterling is likely to remain solid as the Bank of England (BoE) is going to hike rates consecutive for the eleventh time. A 25 basis point (bp) interest rate hike is expected from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey as UK’s inflation has been lifted higher by soaring prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks and higher energy costs.
The interest rate decision by the BoE is going to be a tough one as policymakers were split about hiking rates further or keeping them steady amid global banking turmoil.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2287
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2265
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2057
|Daily SMA50
|1.2146
|Daily SMA100
|1.2073
|Daily SMA200
|1.1894
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2336
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2209
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2204
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.201
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2287
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2204
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2143
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2397
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2458
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
