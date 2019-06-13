GBP/USD again limited by 1.2700, remains in a small range flat for the day

Cable steady in a 25-pip range, between 1.2675 and 1.2700.

Stronger US Dollar sends GBP/USD back below 1.2700.

The GBP/USD pair reached a daily high at 1.2707 at the beginning of the American session and then pulled back modestly and as of writing trades at 1.2685, around the same level it closed yesterday.

Again the move to the upside lost momentum at the 1.2700 area. The mentioned level has become relevant in the very short-term. A consolidation on top could point to more gains. On a wider perspective, GBP/USD continues to trade sideways, in a consolidation range between 1.2650 and 1.2750.

US data released today showed a modest increase in initial jobless claims. Volatility across markets remain low with crude oil prices as the main attraction. The greenback is posting mixed results across the board as it continues to be affected by monetary policy expectations from the Federal Reserve. A survey from the WSJ showed that 40% of economist survey see a rate cut in July.

Regarding the Pound, attention is set on the Conservative Party leadership election. Boris Johnson topped the first ballot and continues to be the main candidate to become the next UK Prime Minister. His position on Brexit contributes to increasing fears about a “no deal” scenario and weighs on the Pound. Today the vote showed no surprise and the Pound actually recover against its main European rivals.

Levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2686 Today Daily Change -0.0004 Today Daily Change % -0.03 Today daily open 1.269 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2688 Daily SMA50 1.2882 Daily SMA100 1.2991 Daily SMA200 1.2943 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2759 Previous Daily Low 1.2681 Previous Weekly High 1.2763 Previous Weekly Low 1.261 Previous Monthly High 1.3178 Previous Monthly Low 1.2559 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2711 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2729 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2661 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2632 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2583 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2739 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2788 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2817



