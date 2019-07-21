GBP spikes on Irish, EU governments sounding out Johnson to avoid no-deal Brexit - Sunday Times

Positive signals coming from weekend Brexit press helps Sterling off to a good start.

GBP/USD is bid in Asia following positive news with regards to the EU's intentions to thrash out a new Brexit plan that could avoid a no-deal catastrophe. The pound rallied from a low of 1.2478 to a high of 1.2519.

Reuters has picked up on the Sunday Times newspaper, reporting ahead of Boris Johnson’s likely election next week as Britain’s prime minister, that EU countries are secretly wooing him in a bid to thrash out a new Brexit plan that would avoid a no-deal disaster: