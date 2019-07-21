GBP spikes on Irish, EU governments sounding out Johnson to avoid no-deal Brexit - Sunday Times

- Positive signals coming from weekend Brexit press helps Sterling off to a good start.
- GBP/USD rallied from a low of 1.2478 to a high of 1.2519.
GBP/USD is bid in Asia following positive news with regards to the EU's intentions to thrash out a new Brexit plan that could avoid a no-deal catastrophe. The pound rallied from a low of 1.2478 to a high of 1.2519.
Reuters has picked up on the Sunday Times newspaper, reporting ahead of Boris Johnson’s likely election next week as Britain’s prime minister, that EU countries are secretly wooing him in a bid to thrash out a new Brexit plan that would avoid a no-deal disaster:
Senior Irish politicians and diplomats have held talks with two of Johnson’s cabinet allies in recent days, it said. German and French figures as well as the Dutch and Belgian governments have also established contact with Johnson’s team and signalled an intention to do a deal, it added.
In a limited extract released on Saturday evening ahead of publication, the paper reported that Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has indicated Dublin is prepared to compromise.
Johnson has pledged to take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a deal but Coveney said in an article for the paper that EU member Ireland wants to avoid a no-deal exit at all costs.
“If Britain decides to leave without a deal it could cause huge damage to us all,” he wrote. “A no-deal Brexit would devastate the northern Irish economy.”
Johnson is widely expected to have easily beaten his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, when the result of a ballot of members of the ruling Conservative Party for their next leader to replace Theresa May is announced on Tuesday.
May resigned two months ago after failing to persuade parliament to back the exit deal she struck with the EU last November.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: risk aversion could send it sub-1.1180
EUR/USD capped by a critical Fibonacci resistance for two weeks in-a-row. The American dollar has closed the week on a high note as hopes for significant rate cuts faded.
GBP/USD benefits from Brexit positive headlines, political uncertainty caps the rally
With the Brexit positive news making the rounds during the weekend, the GBP/USD pair is on the bids around 1.2510 amid initial Asian trading session on Monday.
USD/JPY: bearish case firmer once below 107.20
The USD/JPY pair flirted with the 108.00 level by the end of the week on renewed demand for the greenback but retreated sharply from the level to settle at around 107.70.
Gold falls back into the symmetrical triangle on mixed Fed sentiment
Gold prices on Friday gave back earned ground from the prior session following a dialled back in the markets with respect to Federal Reserve rate cut expectations.
Something has spooked the Fed
We wish we knew what it is. Wild talk of the US joining Japan and Europe with zero or negative return on the 10-year is or should be very frightening.