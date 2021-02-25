- GBP/NZD is moving in on the 10 simple moving average.
- MACD remains in negative territory but can be monitored for a switch of environment.
The bulls are stepping from the post-Reserve Bank induced lows while the pound remains the top-performing G7 currency for the year so far.
The prospects, from a technical standpoint, are outlined below which offers the bulls a confluence of resistance to target as the correction unfolds.
Daily chart
The daily chart's bearish impulse has peaked and the bulls are correcting the move.
There is a confluence of the old support structure that meets the 50% mean reversion of the impulse which can be used as a target.
1-hour chart
There is plenty of work to do yet from the bulls.
A slow steady grind to the upside is what is required in order for the environment to turn bullish and still enable enough room and newly formed structure for the bulls to engage.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
