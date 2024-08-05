GBP/JPY tumbles on Monday, tests 180.00

GBP/JPY fell 2% on Monday as market sentiment sours.

Guppy extended into a fifth straight daily decline.

Risk-off flows bolster Yen despite upbeat UK data print.

GBP/JPY took a dive on Monday, falling over 2% through the day’s market sessions and testing the 180.00 handle before a meager recovery in the back half of the trading day left bids floundering near 183.80.

The pair is down nearly 13.5% from 16-year highs set above 208.00 in July, and the Guppy’s steep correction was kicked off by a series of “Yenterventions” from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on behalf of the battered Yen. The thing that finally gave the Yen a leg to stand on was last week’s slim rate hike from the BoJ, which finally helped to ease the wide rate differential that has been weighing down the JPY.

A rate cut from the Bank of England (BoE) last week also helped to crimp the Guppy’s rate differential, forcing a stem-to-stern rebalance in market flows through the GBP/JPY.

The economic calendar remains limited for the remains of the week as both the GBP and the JPY get a breather from large-scale momentum swings, even as broad markets pile into safe havens on a shaky Monday.

GBP/JPY technical outlook

The Guppy is down 13.5% from multi-year peaks above 208.00, with price action smashing through the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 192.57 and hitting the brakes just above the 180.00 handle. Bids are holding steady near 184.00 as Tuesday markets get set to come online.

Daily candlesticks have closed deeply in the red for a fifth straight trading day, and has fallen for all but five of the last 17 consecutive market days. Momentum is finally tilted firmly in the bearish side, but a technical recovery could see bidders stepping back into markets as prices bounce back towards 190.00.

GBP/JPY daily chart