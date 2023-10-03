GBP/JPY trading steady near 180.00 after sinking nearly 300 pips, BoJ intervention rumored

- The GBP/JPY sank nearly 300 pips early Tuesday before rebounding to 180.00.
- Market rumors of BoJ intervention in FX markets will need to wait to be confirmed by official sources.
- The economic calendar remains practically empty for both the GBP and the JPY this week.
The GBP/JPY got completely shredded early Tuesday, plummeting nearly 300 pips inside sixty seconds to just shy of 178.00. Markets are broadly assuming that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) intervened in global currency markets in an effort to defend the Japanese Yen (JPY), but investors will need to wait for any official confirmation from government sources.
The peak-to-trough price range on the Guppy is over 1.8% on Tuesday, and the GBP/JPY is strung out at the 180.00 major handle after retracing over 50% of the rumored intervention drop.
The economic calendar is functionally barren for the entirety of the trading week for both the Pound Sterling (GBP) and the JPY; low-tier, low-impact data dots the landscape, but the closest thing to a notable datapoint this week will be the annualized Japanese Labor Cash Earnings for August, slated for late Thursday at 23:30 GMT. Japanese labor earnings last printed at 1.3%, and a miss for wage growth could see the BoJ knocked back even further from future rate hikes as the Japanese central bank braces to see if inflation falls below their 2% target boundary.
BOJ September Meeting Summary: End to negative rate must be tied to success of achieving 2% inflation target
BOJ’s Ueda: Still a distance to go to exit loose policy
GBP/JPY technical outlook
The GBP/JPY has been steadily trading towards the down side despite the rumored JPY market intervention, and has fallen below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time since late March.
The Guppy is down over 3.5% from August's swing high into 186.75, and an utter lack of buying conviction in GBP market flows is set to see the GBP/JPY lose its footing and tumble into the 200-day SMA currently pushing upwards from 172.00.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|180.06
|Today Daily Change
|-1.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|181.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.9
|Daily SMA50
|183.33
|Daily SMA100
|180.79
|Daily SMA200
|171.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.82
|Previous Daily Low
|181.12
|Previous Weekly High
|183.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.89
|Previous Monthly High
|185.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|182.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|180.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|179.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|178.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|183.96
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds support above 1.0450, holds at 10-month lows
EUR/USD dropped to a fresh low for the year, reaching a level close to 1.0450 on Tuesday. It then experienced a slight rebound, but recovery momentum faded around 1.0480. The US Dollar continues to be supported by positive US economic data, higher yields, and a risk-averse market sentiment.
GBP/USD moving sideways around 1.2070
GBP/USD reached a bottom at 1.2053 on Tuesday, marking the lowest level since March. However, it later trimmed its losses and rebounded to 1.2100. Nevertheless, the pair pulled back once again following positive US data. It is stabilizing around 1.2070.
Gold moves closer to $1,800 amid risk-off flows Premium
Gold price stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below $1,830 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds at fresh multi-year highs above 4.7% after upbeat US data, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Bitcoin Lightning Network capacity falling to a 14-month low should not worry BTC investors
Before Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20, the world’s first cryptocurrency network ran the most prominent Layer-2 solution – Lightning Network (LN). Over the past, the network was widely utilized for conducting faster transactions, but LN seems to be losing the amount of BTC on it at the moment.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index slides over 1% as risk-off mood persists
The S&P 500 index lost 0.74% last week, which was the fourth week in a row where the index declined. That performance came despite Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data showing that Core inflation was growing at its slowest pace in two years.