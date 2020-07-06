GBP/JPY testing key hourly resistance, blue skies above 134.70s

- GBP/JPY is taking resistance with stops eyed above, guarding risk to next milestone.
- Brexit and coronavirus risks never too far away to dampen the conviction.
GBP/JPY is currently trading at 134.54 between a low of 133.97 and 134.55, on the bid and adding some 0.27% at the time of writing.
The yen crosses are bid in Asia and the currency is weakening against the dollar.
There is little rhyme nor reason to the move in the Japanese currency, for the trajectory is in stark contrast to the weekend headlines pertaining to the spread of the coronavirus internationally.
More on that here:
As for the nation's own issues, there are addressed in here while the nations seek to relax lockdown measures: Japanese Economy Minister Nishimura: To consult with experts on relaxing restrictions on July 10
Meanwhile, the UK-EU trade negotiations have been showing a little progress.
Markets are hoping for a breakthrough this week, but there is very little sign that there can be much in the way of significant progress in order to alleviate some of the pressures on the pound.
Traders will be looking to the summer economic update from Chancellor Rishi Sunak this week, but tax cuts are not likely.
What markets will be on the lookout for the measures to help cushion the rise in coronavirus unemployment.
The govt has said it will not extend the furlough programme past October, but it may introduce measures to encourage hiring young people in particular. On taxes, there may be targeted VAT cuts, but no sweeping cuts overall,
analysts at TD Securities explained.
‘Not out of the woods yet’
Meanwhile, the long-anticipated re-opening of England’s hospitality sector and other service-related businesses on July 4 has boosted some optimism among the public, but it was accompanied by a somber warning from PM Johnson that the country is ‘not out of the woods yet’.
His remarks are aimed at taming the public’s behaviours in view of the ongoing pandemic.
The re-opening should help staunch the wounds of hundreds of businesses. However, the results of several recently published surveys on the UK economy provide grim reading.
GBP/JPY levels
A break of 134/70 recent highs opens risk to the 136.20s. MACD is positive and price is above the 21-hour moving average.
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.44
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|134.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.2
|Daily SMA50
|133.41
|Daily SMA100
|134.35
|Daily SMA200
|137.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.3
|Previous Daily Low
|133.7
|Previous Weekly High
|134.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.96
|Previous Monthly High
|139.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.