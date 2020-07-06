Japanese Economy Minister Nishimura: To consult with experts on relaxing restrictions on July 10

The Japanese Economy Minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura will consult with experts on relaxing restrictions on July 10.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kazuki has announced measures that are “aimed at consistent prevention of the infection spread and at minimization of the pandemic’s effect on the economy."

'Japan aims to reduce contacts between people as much as possible. In this regard, people were asked to refrain from unnecessary and non-urgent walks outside and trips to other regions. Besides, people must carefully watch their actions, avoiding the so-called three close factors: enclosed spaces, mass gatherings and close contacts.'

'These measures are supposed to prevent an explosive spread of the infection and to minimize the number of severe cases and lethal outcomes,'

'It is impossible to forcefully limit walking outside with fines and other penalties in Japan. Nevertheless, we managed to almost completely pacify the situation with the current infection spread in just a month and a half.'

'I think our country has proven the effectiveness of the ‘Japanese model’.'