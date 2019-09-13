GBP/JPY technical analysis: Stage seems set for a move towards testing 100-DMA, beyond 135.00 handle

- The recent Brexit optimism continues to underpin the British Pound.
- Bulls remain in full control near multi-week tops, above mid-134.00s.
The GBP/JPY cross continued gaining positive traction for the fifth consecutive session on Friday - also marking its seventh day of strong positive move in the previous eight - and climbed to fresh multi-week tops in the last hour.
The overnight bounce from 50% Fibo. level of the 137.80-126.54 downfall and a subsequent close above the 133.00 handle was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and prompted some strong follow-through buying on Friday.
This coupled with the fact that the cross has now broken through 61.8% Fibo. level resistance support prospects for an extension of the recent recovery move from multi-year lows amid receding fears of a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.
From current levels, the cross might now aim towards surpassing the key 135.00 psychological mark and test its next major hurdle near mid-135.00 (100-day SMA), though near-term overbought conditions might keep a lid on any runaway rally.
On the flip side, the 134.00 round figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might trigger some profit-taking move and accelerate the slide further towards mid-133.00s (61.8% Fibo. level).
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.46
|Today Daily Change
|1.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.87
|Today daily open
|133.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.32
|Daily SMA50
|131.6
|Daily SMA100
|135.46
|Daily SMA200
|139.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.65
|Previous Daily Low
|132.17
|Previous Weekly High
|132.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.67
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.39
