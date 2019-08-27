GBP/JPY technical analysis: 131.30/35 becomes the tough nut to crack for buyers

- GBP/JPY remains on the front foot after clearing 21-DMA amid bullish MACD.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, three and a half month long falling trend-line limit the upside.
While a sustained break of 21-day simple moving average (DMA) portrays the GBP/JPY pair’s weakness amid bullish MACD signal, the quote still remains below key resistance-confluence while trading near 130.00 during early Wednesday morning in Asia.
As a result, chances of the pair’s pullback to 21-DMA level of 129.20 can’t be denied. However, its further declines will be challenged by a two-week-old rising trend-line near 128.50.
In a case where prices keep trading southwards past-128.50, monthly bottom close to 126.50 gains sellers’ attention.
Should the bullish signal by the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) helps buyers to overcome 131.30/35 confluence, comprising 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of pair’s May-August downpour and a descending trend-line since early May, they can aim for July 30 high near 133.10 and July 17 bottom around 134.00 during further upside.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
-
- R3 132.43
- R2 131.29
- R1 130.49
- PP 129.35
-
- S1 128.54
- S2 127.4
- S3 126.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100, despite limited dollar’s demand
The shared currency can’t capitalize from broad dollar’s weakness, with EUR/USD trading lower in range near a fresh weekly low of 1.1085. Inverted US yield-curve weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD pressures the 1.2300 figure on renewed Brexit hopes
A tiny light of hope surged as opposition MPs agreed on a strategy to block a no-deal Brexit. UK PM Johnson insisting on removing the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 handle
A sudden turnaround in equities weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and helped gain traction. Upbeat US macro data remained supportive; falling US bond yields capped any further up-move.
Gold rises above $1,530 as US T-bond yields push lower
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level in more than six years at $1,555 on Monday but erased its gains in the second half of the day as rising hopes of sides working to resolve the protracted US-China trade conflict.
Trump lied about China calling
We went to some length above to make the case that Trump lied about China calling because it’s highly worrisome that various markets, including equities, were entirely willing to be lied to.