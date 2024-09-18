GBP/JPY struggles to capitalize on post-UK CPI rise, down a little above 187.00

- GBP/JPY recovers early lost ground following the release of the UK consumer inflation figures.
- The headline UK CPI held steady at 2.2%, while the core CPI accelerated to the 3.6% YoY rate.
- The upside remains capped as traders await the BoE and the BoJ monetary policy meetings.
The GBP/JPY cross attracts some dip-buyers following an intraday slide to the 185.80 area and climbs to the top end of its daily range during the first half of the European session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 187.25-187.30 region, just below a one-week high touched on Tuesday, though the fundamental backdrop warrants caution before positioning for an extension of this week's bounce from the vicinity of the monthly low.
The British Pound (GBP) rallies across the board following the release of the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which fueled expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) would hold rates steady and acted as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross. In fact, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) accelerated to the 3.6% YoY rate in August from 3.3% previous.
Adding to this, the UK August Services CPI inflation climbed 5.6% during the reported period as compared to the 5.2% in July and the headline print held steady at 2.2%. This, in turn, raises hopes that the BoE's rate-cutting cycle is more likely to be slower than in the United States (US) and the Eurozone. The upside for the GBP/JPY cross, however, remains capped as traders seem reluctant ahead of the key central bank event risks.
The BoE is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday and the market pricing suggests a little chance of an interest rate cut, though the possibility of a reduction in November remains on the table. The focus will then shift to the Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy update on Friday, which will play a key role in influencing demand for the Japanese Yen (JPY) and help in determining the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/JPY cross.
Hence, a strong follow-through buying is needed to confirm that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom around the 183.70-183.75 region, or a one-month low touched last Wednesday. Nevertheless, the GBP/JPY cross, for now, seems to have snapped a two-day winning streak ahead of the BoE and the BoJ meetings. In the meantime, the critical Fed decision might infuse some volatility and produce short-term opportunities.
Economic Indicator
Core Consumer Price Index (YoY)
The United Kingdom (UK) Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly basis, is a measure of consumer price inflation – the rate at which the prices of goods and services bought by households rise or fall – produced to international standards. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Core CPI excludes the volatile components of food, energy, alcohol and tobacco. The Core CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Wed Sep 18, 2024 06:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 3.6%
Consensus: 3.5%
Previous: 3.3%
Source: Office for National Statistics
The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation, as measured by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) at around 2%, giving the monthly release its importance. An increase in inflation implies a quicker and sooner increase of interest rates or the reduction of bond-buying by the BOE, which means squeezing the supply of pounds. Conversely, a drop in the pace of price rises indicates looser monetary policy. A higher-than-expected result tends to be GBP bullish.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1100, Fed rate decision in focus
EUR/USD is holding gains above 1.1100 in the European session on Wednesday. A broadly weak US Dollar, amid increased bets of an outsized Fed rate cut and a cautiously optimistic market mood, underpins the pair. All eyes remain on the Fed policy verdict.
GBP/USD extends rebound above 1.3200 after UK inflation data
The GBP/USD rebound gains traction above 1.3200 in European trading on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual core CPI rose 3.6% in August, up from a 3.3% increase in July, and supported the GBP. Focus shifts to Fed policy decisions.
Gold pulls back ahead of Fed ruling
Gold hit a record high of $2,589 at the start of the week after market bets that the Fed would make a double-dose 0.50% cut to interest rates at its meeting later today rose sharply. A bigger rate cut from the Fed would be positive for Gold because it lowers the opportunity cost of holding the yellow metal, which is a non-interest-paying asset. This makes it more attractive to investors.
Federal Reserve set for first interest-rate reduction in four years amid growing bets of jumbo cut
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after the September meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections and Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.
UK CPI set to grow at stable 2.2% in August ahead of BoE meeting
The United Kingdom Office for National Statistics will release August Consumer Price Index figures on Wednesday. Inflation, as measured by the CPI, is one of the main factors on which the Bank of England bases its monetary policy decision, meaning the data is considered a major mover of the Pound Sterling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.