GBP/JPY stays below 140.00 on downbeat Brexit news from Brussels

  • GBP/JPY sellers catch a breather after declining over 80 pips to 138.92.
  • UK PM Boris Johnson, EU President Ursula von der Leyen (VDL) remain far apart after the dinner chat.
  • A firm decision on the future Brexit talks will be out by Sunday.
  • UK data dump, Brexit headlines and other risk catalysts are the key.

GBP/JPY consolidates the post-Brexit announcement losses around 139.50, down 0.20% intraday, during the early Asian trading on Thursday. The pair recently slumped from 139.75 to 138.92 as UK PM and the EU Chief failed to offer any positive news after their long dinner talks.

After nearly three hours of talks over the dinner, UK PM Johnson, EU Chief VDL and their Brexit negotiators, David Frost and Michel Barnier respectively, could only repeat their disagreements. Following the dinner, the European Union (EU) President VDL said that they remain far apart. While offering details, the UK source said, “PM Johnson and EU’s VDL agreed that by Sunday a firm decision should be taken about the future of the talks.”

Other than the latest Brexit disappointment, further wait for the US stimulus and the covid vaccine joins record high infections and virus-led deaths in America to weigh on the risks. While portraying the same, Wall Street benchmarks turned red by the end of Wednesday whereas S&P 500 Futures struggle for a clear direction below 3,700 after marking a negative close the previous day.

The pair traders will keep their eyes on the EU leader’s update to the regional members during today’s summit, as well as the UK’s reaction to the Brussels visit, for immediate direction. Also important will be the UK’s data dump for October and Japan’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for November.

It should also be noted that the updates over the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of Pfizer’s covid vaccine and stimulus news can offer extra directives to the GBP/JPY prices.

Overall, Brexit woes are likely to keep weighing the quote unless any clear decision arrives. However, optimism concerning the US stimulus and vaccine may battle the bears.

Technical analysis

Although the quote recently bounced off the 21-day SMA level near 138.90, the corrective recovery can’t be taken seriously unless breaking the one-month-old resistance line, at 140.80 now.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 139.35
Today Daily Change 0.22
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 139.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 138.91
Daily SMA50 137.52
Daily SMA100 137.67
Daily SMA200 135.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 139.38
Previous Daily Low 138.41
Previous Weekly High 140.71
Previous Weekly Low 138.38
Previous Monthly High 140.32
Previous Monthly Low 134.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 138.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 139.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 138.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 138
Daily Pivot Point S3 137.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 139.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 139.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 140.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

