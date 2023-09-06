GBP/JPY snaps two-day winning streak around 185.30 amid the cautious mood, BoJ intervention fear

On Tuesday, the UK S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI fell to 48.6 in August from 50.8 in the previous month. This figure marked its lowest level since January. Meanwhile, the Services PMI printed 49.5, which is below the 50 threshold indicating the contraction. Service providers witnessed a reversal in customer spending in August as higher financing costs, diminished business confidence, and constrained household finances all acted to dampen sales opportunities. Traders anticipate that the Bank of England (BoE) is likely to raise 25 basis points (bps) in the upcoming meeting to combat high inflation. However, the BoE’s aggressive tightening of monetary policy might put some pressure on the British Pound (GBP) since investors are concerned about the effect on the UK economy. Data released on Tuesday showed that Japanese Household Spending fell 5.0% year on year in July, below the market expectation of a 2.5% drop. This figure indicated the sixth straight month of decline. Apart from this, Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda stated a willingness to closely monitor Foreign Exchange movements with a sense of urgency while adding that all the options are on the table. Additionally, Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Hajime Takata reaffirmed on Wednesday that the central bank will maintain easy monetary policy due to uncertainty on the economic and price outlook. It's worth noting that the monetary policy divergence between the US and Japan might limit GBP/JPY’s downside for the time being. Looking ahead, the UK S&P Global Construction PMI for August will be due on Wednesday in the European session. The attention will shift to Japan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter on Friday. The quarterly growth number is expected to expand 1.3% from the previous reading of 1.5%. Traders will find the trading opportunity around the GBPJPY cross.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.